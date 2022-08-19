Kathleen Skeals named superintendent of North Colonie schools

LATHAM — The North Colonie Central School District Board of Education named Kathleen Skeals as its new superintendent, effective Feb. 1, 2023.

Skeals served as deputy to Superintendent Joseph Corr, who announced his retirement, effective Jan. 31, 2023, after leading the district for 12 years.

Skeals has been at the district for 32 years as a teacher, English Department supervisor, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and deputy superintendent.

“I cannot imagine better preparation for the superintendency than leading and learning alongside D. Joseph Corr from whom I have learned that true leadership is rooted in service to others and true strength is rooted in compassion and commitment to the greater good,” she said in a statement. “I am proud to follow Mr. Corr, a superintendent whose work was rooted in the belief that a quality education is not a privilege for some but a right for all … I look forward to striving to achieve the mission of the district and continuing to expand opportunities for all students to prepare them to successfully navigate their futures.”

During her 22 years as a classroom teacher, she served on the district’s Staff Development Committee and the English Language Arts Steering Committee. She also served as a test development and assessment consultant for the state Education Department.

As a teacher, she won the Peter McManus Award for excellence in teaching, was chosen the New York State Outstanding English Educator and a Nobel Educator of Distinction. She received the YWCA Resourceful Woman Honoree while a deputy superintendent and was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship.

“The Board of Education has worked collaboratively with Kathleen Skeals for the 12 years she has served as assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent,” said Linda Harrison, president of the BOE, in a statement announcing the appointment. “Ms. Skeals has the experience, intellect, compassion and vision to successfully serve as the next superintendent of schools of the North Colonie Central School District.”

