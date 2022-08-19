Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Wednesday 8/24 – The Streetsblog L.A....
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healthy Streets L.A. Goes to L.A. City Council Wednesday (Tomorrow)
Streets for All and a coalition of dozens of other community groups are hoping that the Los Angeles City Council will skip the long electoral process and instead approve the Healthy Streets L.A. outright at tomorrow’s council meeting (see item 20). Healthy Streets L.A. proponents are urging supporters to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
2023 will bring Slow Streets and Open Streets programs to San Gabriel Valley
The mobility non-profit Active SGV will be installing temporary Slow Streets demonstrations around the San Gabriel Valley between now and November 2023. Numerous member cities of the SGV Council of Governments came forward to participate in the traffic calming pilot. Active SGV Program Director Danielle Zamora gave Streetsblog a list...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CicLAvia ‘Meet the Hollywoods’ Open Thread
It was the fortieth iteration of southern California’s popular open streets festival CicLAvia. Tens of thousands of folks enjoyed six miles of car-free streets through Hollywood, West Hollywood, and East Hollywood. Yesterday’s CicLAvia wasn’t the most groundbreaking or most transit-friendly or most crowded or most… well… anything. But nonetheless,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
‘Local Metro’ is off the Rails
Sometimes transit planning and the state of streets get so ridiculous, one doesn’t know whether to–as the saying goes–laugh or cry. Los Angeles-based comedian George Coffey decided laughing was better. That’s why he built the website and social media feed “Local Metro.” Streetsblog first became aware of his work after seeing a Tweet about a new subway being planned that would be ten stories below the surface. The reason: “After feedback from multiple local businesses that Metro construction may inconvenience them, we’ve completed a new design for the central Downtown station! Building 300 feet below ground ensures the least disruption while adding less than 15 minutes to each rider’s travel time.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
L.A. City Bikeway Implementation Decreased in Fiscal Year 2021-22
L.A. City’s fiscal year recently concluded, so it’s time for Streetsblog L.A.’s annual look back at the past year’s bikeway implementation. The picture is not bright. Under Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, bike facility implementation peaked at 200+ new bikeway lane-miles annually. Since Mayor Eric Garcetti took office in 2013, implementation has fallen dramatically. Under Garcetti-appointed city Transportation Department (LADOT) General Manager Seleta Reynolds, new bikeway mileage has been dismal, hovering between 10 and 52 miles annually for the past seven years.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Could California (Finally) Get That Stop-as-Yield Law?
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. California bike riders are this close to getting the right to treat stop signs as...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Mission District Locals Talk About What they Want for 24th Street BART (SFChron) More of Caltrain’s New Fleet Arrives (MassTransit) And More on High-Speed Rail Approvals (ENR) More on Federal Awards for Infrastructure Projects (TTNews) VTA Bus Driver Forced to Retire After Threatening to “Shoot Everybody” (EastBayTimes)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Updates on E-Bike Incentive Program: Workshop This Wednesday
The California Air Resources team working to get the state e-bike incentive program up and running will hold a workshop on Wednesday, August 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Register at this link, or see CARB calendar). The workshop is an public meeting to discuss policy approaches and next steps...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Driver of Pennsylvania Car Riddled With Speeding Tickets Critically Injures Scooter Rider in Tribeca
A scooter rider was in critical condition on Wednesday after getting hit in Tribeca by the driver of a car. The vehicle, a black Jetta sedan with Pennsylvania plates, has racked up dozens of traffic violations, including nine school zone speeding tickets since 2019. The NYPD had limited information on...
