ECISD student facing charges for alleged threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Police have charged a student with exhibition or threat of a firearm after he allegedly made a statement about getting a gun and shooting kids. The student is a 7th-grader at Crockett Middle School. ECISD officers received a call about the statement early...
Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated. Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County. Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.
Couple charged in Odessa drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were dealing drugs out of an RV while their children were present. Efrain Vela and Sandra Maldonado have been charged with two counts of Endangering a Child. According to court documents, on August 19, detectives with the Odessa Police […]
Man found dead outside Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Wednesday morning. Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the […]
Man charged in connection with July hotel shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An El Paso man was arrested on a warrant this week after investigators said he was intoxicated and discharged a firearm inside an Odessa hotel late last month. Isaac Arguelles, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to court records, around 11:41 p.m. on July 23, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Mom falls on infant amid argument with child’s father, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested last weekend after police said they assaulted each other during an argument causing the mom to fall on her infant daughter. Juan Lucero, 25, and Perla Delgado, 26, have each been charged with Assault and Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers […]
ECISD investigating after teen stabbed during fight at OHS
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is investigating after a fight between two Odessa High School students resulted in one of them being stabbed. According to a district representative, the two boys agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. During the fight, one of...
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Two people shot after fight at Odessa park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend. Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park. Investigators learned that a fight had broken...
Victim identified in early morning shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
7th grader charged with threatening to shoot others at Crockett Middle School
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD reports a students has been charged after he reportedly made a threat to shoot others in the school. According to a press release, a 7th grader at Crockett Middle School was overheard saying he would get a gun and shoot kids. Officers received a...
Crash outside Midland bar sends one to hospital, driver arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that injured a man outside a bar Saturday night. Sage Allen Keeney, 21, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle. According to court records, on August 20, an off-duty officer with […]
Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last week. Michael Paris Boyd, 32, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building […]
Man Found Shot to Death in His Front Yard in Odessa
ODESSA – An early morning shooting in Odessa left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to multiple reports, early in the morning on Aug. 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jeter for the report of a shooting victim. When the officers arrived they discovered a the body of a man in the front yard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. OPD has confirmed that a suspect has been detained. The suspect's identity has not been released yet either. There is an elementary…
Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations
MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations. Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community. Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19,...
Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa. The fight was caught on video and posted to social media. We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet. Odessa police have...
Is Midland Odessa Getting A Mega LOOP Around Both Cities?
From Loop to Loop and apparently BEYOND! Here in the Permian Basin, we've got Loop 250 in Midland and Loop 338 in Odessa. But, what if we had a 'Mega' Loop that went around both cities? That's exactly what the focus of The Permian Basin Metropolitan Organization was when they met Tuesday at Odessa College.
Midland man threatens wife, she responds in self-defense, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his wife with a gun last Friday. Jessie Mendoza, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault. He was also arrested on a warrant on one count of Sexual Assault, according to jail records. On August 19, officers with the Midland Police […]
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
Odessa Police Department to host Stop the Bleed Neighborhood Watch
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and Medical Center Health System will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting with Stop the Bleed program at the new OPD training facility. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.. It will be taking place...
