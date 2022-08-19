ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

ECISD student facing charges for alleged threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Police have charged a student with exhibition or threat of a firearm after he allegedly made a statement about getting a gun and shooting kids. The student is a 7th-grader at Crockett Middle School. ECISD officers received a call about the statement early...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple charged in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were dealing drugs out of an RV while their children were present. Efrain Vela and Sandra Maldonado have been charged with two counts of Endangering a Child.  According to court documents, on August 19, detectives with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man found dead outside Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Wednesday morning.  Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in connection with July hotel shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An El Paso man was arrested on a warrant this week after investigators said he was intoxicated and discharged a firearm inside an Odessa hotel late last month. Isaac Arguelles, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct.  According to court records, around 11:41 p.m. on July 23, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom falls on infant amid argument with child’s father, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested last weekend after police said they assaulted each other during an argument causing the mom to fall on her infant daughter. Juan Lucero, 25, and Perla Delgado, 26, have each been charged with Assault and Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!

Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Two people shot after fight at Odessa park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend. Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park. Investigators learned that a fight had broken...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last week. Michael Paris Boyd, 32, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Man Found Shot to Death in His Front Yard in Odessa

ODESSA – An early morning shooting in Odessa left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to multiple reports, early in the morning on Aug. 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jeter for the report of a shooting victim. When the officers arrived they discovered a the body of a man in the front yard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. OPD has confirmed that a suspect has been detained. The suspect's identity has not been released yet either. There is an elementary…
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations

MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations. Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community. Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa. The fight was caught on video and posted to social media. We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet. Odessa police have...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.  According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

