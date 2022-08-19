Secret Georgia Beach Named 'Best Resort In The South'

Photo: Getty Images

There is a small island encompassing the southeastern boarder of Georgia that continues for 11,000-acres of pure beauty. According to WSB-TV , it ranks as the 'Most Beautiful Resort in the South', and for good reason. Besides a lodge that takes up a mere 20-acres of the island, the rest is wilderness that remains untouched. The manager of the island attributes its popularity greatly to the fact that much of the island has not been altered.

“Our focus is on getting people back out to the wilderness, enjoying the outdoors, learning more about how we manage this beautiful place and make sure it stays something that people can enjoy the same way it’s always been for years to come,” Little St. Simons Island general manager Jamie Pazur explained to WSB-TV .

In an effort to preserve the island's natural resources and keep it inclusive, only 32 guests are permitted on the island at one time.

“The lack of human alterations I think that really sets this place apart,” ecological manager Scott Coleman shared with WSB-TV , “So many of (Georgia’s barrier islands) were farmed historically or have other development or other impacts, but Little St. Simons has a history or very few impacts. So what you see here today is really similar to what we think the first Spanish explorers saw in the 1500 and 1600′s on the Georgia coast.”

Given its beauty and rare preservation, Little St. Simons Island also ranked fourth on a list of the 'Best Resorts in the United States' created by Travel & Leisure .