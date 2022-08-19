Read full article on original website
The 18th annual Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28 in Presque Isle, Maine at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. Every year, the event draws thousands of people to see the balloons high in the sky and take part in all the fun events and activities.
Aroostook County has some of the best restaurants you’ll find anywhere. Not only is the food and drinks good, but the service is so friendly and welcoming. That all adds up to a perfect date night with that someone special in your life. Ice Breakers. Drinks can be a...
Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
Aroostook County is considered one of the coolest places in the state of Maine, according to bestplaces.net. But wait, there’s more…. The sight details the climate and weather for northern Maine, taking a look at rainfall, snow totals, sunshine, temperatures and more. Average Rainfall Compared to the U.S. Starting...
Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspicious Device was a Pipe Bomb in Presque Isle, Maine
Device on Parsons Street in Presque Isle was a Pipe Bomb. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a suspicious package found on August 18, 2022 at a residence on Parson’s Street in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb. Officials have determined that “the device belonged to the...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor
The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
How Much Rain Will the Nor’easter Bring to Aroostook County, Maine?
They’re calling it a Nor’easter with rain and stormy weather coming into northern Maine Wednesday and Thursday. Is it Normal to have a Nor’easter in the summer? No, we usually see these kinds of conditions in the Fall and Winter. What Exactly is a Nor’easter?. According...
Pipe Bomb Discovery Is Taking A Mental Tax On Some Citizens
A deceased man and a pipe bomb discovered last week at an apartment building on Parsons Street in Presque Isle has some citizens feeling uneasy. As details continue to trickle out to the public many people are concerned about the nature of the circumstances. The fact that there was a pipe bomb in a heavily populated neighborhood is leading to anxiousness among citizens working in the area, and those who have children at nearby care facilities.
Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska
Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – August 1 – 14
Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the first two weeks of August. Summaries may be minimally edited. Driver Arrested in Mapleton For Illegally Attached Plates. On August 1st, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a...
Several Jobs At Aroostook County Schools Open As Students Return
There are some schools that have already begun the 2022-23 academic year, and the remainder of Aroostook County schools will begin classes in the coming days and weeks. While students are returning to a more "normal” year without masks and distancing, there are still many questions to be answered about the upcoming year. Primarily, how are we going to fill these positions?
Lights Turned On In Washburn; Easton & Fort Kent Teams Sweep Wins
The second full week of countable games in high school soccer began on Monday as more teams get into their regular season schedule. Among the highlights of Monday's action was the turning on of the new lights in Washburn. Flip the switch on the pitch. A large crowd turned out...
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold
Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
Don’t Miss These Featured Events at Loring Open House, Limestone, Maine
B52 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a B52 from Minot Air Force Base will fly over Loring. This is a rare opportunity to see one of these gigantic planes. It will bring back memories for many people. LIVE MUSIC - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live music is...
Light It Up;A Game Changer Is Coming To Washburn Soccer Fields
The school and community of Washburn are going to be installing lights on their soccer field, which will be a game-changing experience on many levels. Lights are going up in the coming days and the teams will begin playing games immediately once the project is finished. Trekking through the snow...
