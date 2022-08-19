Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
10NEWS
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
News4Jax.com
Daughter of man found dead in Trout River says she still has questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A daughter is seeking closure after her father’s body was found in the Trout River by a fisherman on Friday morning. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were no signs of foul play. The man has been identified as Anthony Thornton, 49. His...
News4Jax.com
Teen daughter who went missing near Lake City found safe after father’s 3-day search
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday night on southeast Woodhaven Street near Country Club Road in Lake City was found on Sunday. Her sudden disappearance was difficult for her father Juan Martinez to digest. “I feel dead…I can’t eat…I can’t sleep. I’m...
WIS-TV
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
FHP: Wrong-way driver causes I-95 crash, carjacks FedEx truck, dives into river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a woman drove the wrong way on I-95 in Jacksonville Friday night before a wild series of events. According to News4Jax, the 25-year-old wrong-way driver was heading south in a white Range Rover in the northbound lanes of I-95 around 7 p.m.
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
News4Jax.com
‘Devastating, like my soul left my body’: More than 2 decades since local woman vanished
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother who was helping people overcome drug addiction disappeared before her 37th birthday. Lovable, kindhearted and caring is how Geanna Jones’ daughters remember their mother. Her daughters, Cynthia Glover and Courtney Jones, say her disappearance doesn’t add up. Geanna Jones disappeared in November...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man found shot in road has died
The man walked in front of a car, causing it to stop, and the driver shot him several times, police said. The victim died at the hospital.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
AOL Corp
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
Comments / 0