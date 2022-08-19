ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

10NEWS

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WIS-TV

Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
#South East
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

