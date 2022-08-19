ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

WTNH

Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn — A Naugatuck man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Route 8 Tuesday afternoon, police said. Rian Andrade, 18, of Naugatuck was driving his motorcycle on Route 8 north at around 2:40 p.m. just south of Exit 30 in the left lane. According to police, the motorcycle veered to the left, drove through the grass median and hit the metal guardrail.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Person stabbed on Naugatuck MTA train: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are investigating a reported stabbing that took place on an MTA train. Chief Colin McAllister said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to Waterbury hospital. “Naugatuck police were called to an MTA train at the Naugatuck station to...
NAUGATUCK, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
HADLEY, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shooting under investigation at Buckland Hills Mall

Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. Updated: 19 hours ago. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

