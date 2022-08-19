Read full article on original website
Kermit’s King Coal canceled
Less than two weeks after agreeing to be the alternate host site for Action In Mingo’s 2022 version of the King Coal Festival, the town of Kermit announced on Aug. 17 it would be in the best interest of everyone concerned not to hold the event after all. The...
Grant provides funding for public mural project at Kermit
Kermit’s residents are typically unapologetic when it comes to taking a great deal of pride in telling the story behind the town’s founding, its unique history and its individualized culture. Thanks to a grant provided by the Davis Peace Project, going forward, a solely verbal expression of this...
Mold issue could delay start date for one Mingo County school
A mold issue at Dingess Elementary could delay the start date of the new school year for students and staff there if all the work needed to correct the problem cannot be achieved over the next several days. During his regular report at the Aug. 16 Mingo County Board of...
Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival
Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
Mingo Central boys’ soccer preview
NEWTOWN – “Unfinished business.”. That's the motto for the 2022 version of the Mingo Central High School boys' soccer team. Coached by third-year man Richard Powers, the Miners have experience and depth on this year's squad. With 13 seniors on its 20-man roster, Mingo Central is looking to...
Mingo Commission honors Woman’s Club
The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.
Project to provide funding, workers for more river cleanup
A grant recently received by the Human Resources Development Foundation (HRDF) from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is being used to further the cleanup of the Tug River. The funding was earmarked to provide a supervisor from HRDF to employ as many as seven local...
Food bank discusses local food insecurity, possible distribution center
A regional food bank officer discussed methods in which food insecurity issues can be managed in Mingo County during a workshop held on Aug. 2 in Williamson. Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart discussed her organization and its plans to expand even more into Mingo County during a two-hour discussion with a small group of stakeholders at Williamson First Baptist Church.
Williamson council discusses homerule, planning/zoning
The Williamson City Council discussed the progress of two pieces of old business that – while divisive items for the previous governing body — appear to have the blessing of the current administration.. Those items are for Williamson to become a homerule city and for the city to...
NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville, Kentucky. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment. The screenings provide...
Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95
A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
Traffic incident closes US 52
Motorists using U.S. 52 between Williamson and Delbarton at Buffalo Mountain were diverted for several hours on Wednesday, July 27, after a commercial truck wrecked and blocked the roadway. According to officials with the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of plastic pipes onto the...
10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’ sweltering, but well attended
Aside from the typical diehard competitor, the final number of participants on the day of any given race is many times dependent upon weather conditions. However, that didn’t appear to be the case last Friday evening, when more than 150 people showed up at the Jim Van Zant Field in West Williamson and braved temperatures hovering in the low 90s to compete in the 10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K-1-Mile Walk.
Sky is the limit for Williamson exotic animal business
Working with animals has been a lifelong passion for one Mingo County woman who recently opened an exotic pet store in downtown Williamson. It has taken many years to reach this milestone in her life and she has had to overcome many obstacles placed in her way including domestic violence, deaths of family members and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appalachian Center for the Arts presents Xanadu
Xanadu, the musical will debut at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville beginning Aug. 5. The cast was selected by Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin and Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley, both of whom will also assume roles in the musical.
Governor declares state of emergency in Mingo, additional counties; deploying aid to Eastern Kentucky
In response to this week’s series of storms that caused destructive flash flooding and other storm-related issues, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Mingo and several other southern West Virginia counties. The governor is additionally sending West Virginia National Guard personnel and equipment to Eastern Kentucky,...
Gilbert Creek community slammed hard by flash flooding
Despite intervals of heavy rainfall over the last several days, as of July 27 most areas of Mingo County had so far been spared of any major flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heaviest bands of rainfall have either tracked to the northern or southern ends of the county, and to date have left central locations of the county like Williamson relatively unscathed.
