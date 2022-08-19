The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 19 DAYS AGO