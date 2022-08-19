Read full article on original website
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Times News
Lehighton fills leadership position
A Jim Thorpe resident and former Panther Valley elementary principal is returning to the area as Lehighton Area School District’s new assistant to the superintendent. Lehighton’s board unanimously hired Mary Figura on Monday night at an annual salary of $117,000 effective Aug. 29. “We are very pleased to...
Times News
Lehighton Legion presents certificate of appreciation
The Lehighton American Legion Post 314 presents Times News Media Group reporter Terry Ahner with a certificate of appreciation in recognition and appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which helped advance the American Legion’s programs and activities. Ahner accepts the certificate from Adjutant K.M. “Spike” Long. Also pictured, from left, are First Vice Commander William H. Fisher Jr., Commander Glenn C. “Smokey” Troutman and Second Vice Commander Harry J. Procina. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Volunteer group to maintain trails
The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Tuscarora State Park Visitor Center in Barnesville. All are welcome. The volunteer project will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spirit of Tuscarora trail head. Bring gloves and water and wear sturdy footwear for trail maintenance.
Times News
PennDOT job fair Monday for winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Carbon County office, 930 Bridge St., Lehighton. The event will include interviews with job offers. District and county employees will answer questions about employment and assist attendees with the application process.
Times News
Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament
A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society
The Nesquehoning Historical Society museum will be open on Sept. 3 From 9 a.m.-noon. Come check out the new items on display. If you cannot make a Saturday opening, you can reach out to the group on the society’s Facebook page and schedule a time. The society will also...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 24, 2022
Fleetwood Macked Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is the concert happening at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market tonight, with gates opening at 6:15 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30. Season pass holders and members may enter at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shermantheater.com or the Sherman Theater...
Times News
Group began to trade plants, grew into festival
A group of Carbon County green thumbs started trading plants online a couple years ago. The community now numbers nearly 3,000, and has its own festival for fellow planters and the public. Carbon County Plant Fest will be at Lansford’s Kennedy Park this weekend, featuring a plant swap, crafts, music,...
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 9:30 a.m. Included in this time is the Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Cold and hot beverages will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.
Times News
VFW honors retired Nesquehoning officer
The Nesquehoning VFW recently honored a retired police officer for his service to the community. Members of the VFW presented Tim Wuttke, who retired from the borough police force earlier this year, with the Patrolman Achievement Award. Wuttke served as a Nesquehoning patrolman for 20 years. VFW Commander Craig Strohl,...
Times News
Carbon retirement fund rebounds
Carbon County’s retirement portfolio rebounded slightly after taking a significant hit last month. Mark Sverchek, county controller and secretary to the retirement board, said Thursday the fund increased 6.5 percent from last month. As of Aug. 12, the fund stood at $87,951,974, up $5.13 million from July 15. “We’re...
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
Times News
Carbon warden praises new health care provider
A new health care provider at the Carbon County prison has helped improve service, officials said. Warden Jim Youngkin updated the board Wednesday on the services provided by Prime Care Medical Inc. of Harrisburg, which took over medical care at the prison on May 2. “It’s a big plus for...
Times News
West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen
The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
Times News
West End Fair has something for everyone
West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Times News
Repairs planned for Route 309 in Tamaqua
Repairs are planned for a section of Route 309 in Tamaqua, as well as other roadwork in the area, PennDOT announced. The project in Tamaqua, which was greenlighted by PennDOT on July 25 according to spokesman Sean Brown, will be between Broad and Railroad streets on 309 in the borough.
Times News
Mastriano tears into Shapiro in Weissport
State Sen. Doug Mastriano wasted no time during a local campaign stop Tuesday morning going all in on his opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in November’s election. “He’s a loser and a failure,” Mastriano, a Republican, told a crowd of around 100 people inside Weissport’s UnCommon Grounds coffee...
Times News
Carbon DA honors corrections officer
The president of the Carbon County Prison Board honored a corrections officer for his work at saving a co-worker’s life during a shift last month. District Attorney Michael Greek presented a certificate of recognition last week to Terald Hoherchak for his part in saving another’s life. According to...
Times News
Weatherly meeting canceled because of COVID
The Weatherly Borough office has been closed for a week and a half because of a COVID outbreak. The regular Weatherly Borough council meeting scheduled for Monday was canceled. Because of the cancellation, the opening of bids for a borough-owned property on Hudsondale Street was postponed. Also, a report on...
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
