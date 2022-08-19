Read full article on original website
kusi.com
3rd annual Power Women SD Gala set for September 18 in Del Mar
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Discover Magazines is hosting its 3rd Annual Power Women SD® Gala on Sept. 18th at the Hilton Del Mar, celebrating the accomplishments of San Diego’s women business owners and career professionals and in support of Thrive Animal Rescue and The Crisis House assisting women and their children suffering from domestic violence abuse.
kusi.com
New Mission Trails art exhibit features local San Diego artists
MISSION TRAILS (KUSI) – Mission Trails is a longstanding attraction for hikers and health nuts, but it also has a cultural side. The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation has a new art exhibit that features seven local artists and a range of varied media compositions. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke...
kusi.com
Remember Me Thursday® Rescue Contest Open Now!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shelters work every day to solve homeless pet concerns, so the Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest allows individuals to provide money, food and toys to their favorite rescue facility simply by sharing their rescue pet story. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Jessica Gercke of...
kusi.com
Spreckels Organ Society Announces its Summer Organ Festival
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spreckels Organ Society announced its 34th annual San Diego International Summer Organ Festival, for which the theme is “Women in Music”. The festival includes a series of events up to Sept. 5. The details for the closest upcoming events are as follows:
kusi.com
Community clean-up and a block party: Help beautify San Diego!!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. over 100 volunteers from churches, businesses and the community at Montgomery-Waller Park will be joining together for a community clean-up and block party designed to inspire change and bring “Unity in the Community”.
kusi.com
Third Avenue, Chula Vista rebranding to “Downtown” to keep up with the times
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – After months of meeting, designing and planning, the Downtown Chula Vista Association, formerly known as Third Avenue Village Association (TAVA), is excited to share its new branding and, soon after, new website. This new design incorporates the iconic City of Chula Vista logo with a...
kusi.com
Cristian’s Big Heart 5k on Aug. 29 celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cristian’s Big Heart 5k celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away on Sept. 1, 2014, one day shy of his 19th birthday. Cristian’s life was cut tragically short due to complications from an undiagnosed enlarged heart. Cristian’s mother, Tanya, and father,...
kusi.com
Scrumptious sandwiches and baked goods at Con Pane in Liberty Station
LIBERTY STATION (KUSI) – KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Con Pane at Liberty Station to get a bite of some scrumptious rustic breads and other baked goods. The bakery/coffee house style restaurant has some truly exquisite sandwiches, including the Almost Grilled Cheese and Ultimate PB&J, which weighs nearly a pound.
kusi.com
Young Black & N’ Business putting on Bizcon, Saturday Aug. 27
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be putting on Bizcon, a virtual business conference, on Saturday Aug. 27. KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the CEO of Young Black & N’ Business, Roosevelt Williams III, about the upcoming event. The virtual business conference...
kusi.com
Community thrilled about La Paz mini park in Valencia Park neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (KUS) – Mayor Todd Gloria and other local leaders cut the ribbon on the La Paz mini park in the Valencia Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Community members and campers from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center were able to test out the brand new park after the ribbon was cut, signifying the start of what will likely be a long line of community memories to be made there in the future.
kusi.com
CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival raises money for Boys to Men Mentoring Network Aug. 22
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two-hundred and twenty-four golfers are signed up for the CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival and Gala on Monday, Aug. 22. The festival will raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. KUSI’s Allie Wagner stepped onto the scene to get a closer look at the golf festival, and the purpose behind it.
kusi.com
Facebook claims official San Diego County COVID-19 data is False Information
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 3 million or 89.9% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated. Nearly 2.66 million or 79.4% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,424,581 or 58.5% of 2,435,363 eligible San Diegans have received a booster. To make matters...
kusi.com
San Diego High’s Coach Dean announces his retirement live on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday morning, San Diego High’s track and field coach announced his retirement live with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego. Coach Dean served student athletes in SDUSD for over 30 years, and took 13 championships for San Diego High, and has been extremely influential in the lives of hundreds of kids – some of whom he talked about at-length on “Good Morning San Diego”.
kusi.com
14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
kusi.com
Free tablets, hair cuts, supplies at “Contractors Who Care” back-to-school event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first ever “Contractors Who Care” back-to-school drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the morning of Aug. 25 at 6125 Imperial Ave. The event will feature free supplies such as backpacks, electronic tablets, free haircuts, and will also include various construction apprenticeship opportunities for adults.
kusi.com
SPV Michael Martinez: The conditions of his release into Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Last week Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, into Borrego Springs for an extra two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
kusi.com
Chula Vista considers closing Harborside Park due to out-of-control homeless situation
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista is now considering closing the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG planning to bring back per-mile tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
kusi.com
PPR Podcast: Chris Williams, Francis Parker Varsity Football Athlete
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In this episode of the PPR Podcast, the PPR team spoke with Francis Parker superstar Chris Williams, who was also the subject of the week 1, PPR Holandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week. Francis Parker varsity football scored 55 points in their 2022 season...
kusi.com
SANDAG debates mileage tax for $165 billion transportation plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders...
