SAN DIEGO (KUS) – Mayor Todd Gloria and other local leaders cut the ribbon on the La Paz mini park in the Valencia Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Community members and campers from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center were able to test out the brand new park after the ribbon was cut, signifying the start of what will likely be a long line of community memories to be made there in the future.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO