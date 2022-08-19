ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd annual Power Women SD Gala set for September 18 in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Discover Magazines is hosting its 3rd Annual Power Women SD® Gala on Sept. 18th at the Hilton Del Mar, celebrating the accomplishments of San Diego’s women business owners and career professionals and in support of Thrive Animal Rescue and The Crisis House assisting women and their children suffering from domestic violence abuse.
New Mission Trails art exhibit features local San Diego artists

MISSION TRAILS (KUSI) – Mission Trails is a longstanding attraction for hikers and health nuts, but it also has a cultural side. The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation has a new art exhibit that features seven local artists and a range of varied media compositions. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke...
Remember Me Thursday® Rescue Contest Open Now!​

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shelters work every day to solve homeless pet concerns, so the Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest allows individuals to provide money, food and toys to their favorite rescue facility simply by sharing their rescue pet story. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Jessica Gercke of...
Spreckels Organ Society Announces its Summer Organ Festival

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spreckels Organ Society announced its 34th annual San Diego International Summer Organ Festival, for which the theme is “Women in Music”. The festival includes a series of events up to Sept. 5. The details for the closest upcoming events are as follows:
Community clean-up and a block party: Help beautify San Diego!!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. over 100 volunteers from churches, businesses and the community at Montgomery-Waller Park will be joining together for a community clean-up and block party designed to inspire change and bring “Unity in the Community”.
Scrumptious sandwiches and baked goods at Con Pane in Liberty Station

LIBERTY STATION (KUSI) – KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Con Pane at Liberty Station to get a bite of some scrumptious rustic breads and other baked goods. The bakery/coffee house style restaurant has some truly exquisite sandwiches, including the Almost Grilled Cheese and Ultimate PB&J, which weighs nearly a pound.
Young Black & N’ Business putting on Bizcon, Saturday Aug. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be putting on Bizcon, a virtual business conference, on Saturday Aug. 27. KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the CEO of Young Black & N’ Business, Roosevelt Williams III, about the upcoming event. The virtual business conference...
Community thrilled about La Paz mini park in Valencia Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUS) – Mayor Todd Gloria and other local leaders cut the ribbon on the La Paz mini park in the Valencia Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Community members and campers from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center were able to test out the brand new park after the ribbon was cut, signifying the start of what will likely be a long line of community memories to be made there in the future.
San Diego High’s Coach Dean announces his retirement live on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday morning, San Diego High’s track and field coach announced his retirement live with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego. Coach Dean served student athletes in SDUSD for over 30 years, and took 13 championships for San Diego High, and has been extremely influential in the lives of hundreds of kids – some of whom he talked about at-length on “Good Morning San Diego”.
14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
SPV Michael Martinez: The conditions of his release into Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Last week Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, into Borrego Springs for an extra two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG planning to bring back per-mile tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
SANDAG debates mileage tax for $165 billion transportation plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders...
