Several ENC counties among highest for ‘super commute’

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPrNK_0hNfT09E00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes.

A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation , especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXUVL_0hNfT09E00

1 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Alexander County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.2%
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnsiH_0hNfT09E00

2 / 50Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.6%
– Average commute time: 30.2 minutes
— 5.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (0.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVpUa_0hNfT09E00

3 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#48. Moore County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5LXz_0hNfT09E00

4 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rowan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vi2Gw_0hNfT09E00

5 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Vance County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.9%
– Average commute time: 24.9 minutes
— 0.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tg7SF_0hNfT09E00

6 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Yadkin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gm6Kn_0hNfT09E00

7 / 50Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Davidson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
— 0.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HfrW_0hNfT09E00

8 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stokes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— 4.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ9tE_0hNfT09E00

9 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#42. Brunswick County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (7.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tNgX_0hNfT09E00

10 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#41. Beaufort County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
— 1.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 26.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (6.2%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl3HI_0hNfT09E00

11 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Iredell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Average commute time: 25.6 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASWN3_0hNfT09E00

12 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Warren County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Average commute time: 27.4 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JOlN_0hNfT09E00

13 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Robeson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes
— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f7Xu_0hNfT09E00

14 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bladen County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.3%
– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
— 0.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKDbN_0hNfT09E00

15 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Caswell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.6%
– Average commute time: 31 minutes
— 6.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4RG9_0hNfT09E00

16 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jones County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— 4.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 75.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6Mnw_0hNfT09E00

17 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Columbus County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.0%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgjYN_0hNfT09E00

18 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Scotland County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.4%
– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes
— 1.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 32.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3e9j_0hNfT09E00

19 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Harnett County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.5%
– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
— 7.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLjie_0hNfT09E00

20 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lenoir County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%
– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (13.5%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (1.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu0NL_0hNfT09E00

21 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.8%
– Average commute time: 32.8 minutes
— 7.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYm5e_0hNfT09E00

22 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#29. Madison County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.5%
– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErKoh_0hNfT09E00

23 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wilkes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.7%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgWau_0hNfT09E00

24 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Polk County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
— 2.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3dco_0hNfT09E00

25 / 50Canva

#26. Carteret County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.7%
– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
— 1.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yia7u_0hNfT09E00

26 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#25. Clay County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 22.8 minutes
— 2.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (13.2%), walked to work (3.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Trp7U_0hNfT09E00

27 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pender County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes
— 6.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcPrs_0hNfT09E00

28 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Northampton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— 1.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXC6x_0hNfT09E00

29 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#22. Graham County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.1%
– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
— 0.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj3hc_0hNfT09E00

30 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pamlico County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwDZA_0hNfT09E00

31 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#20. Dare County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%
– Average commute time: 22.5 minutes
— 2.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 5.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RP8Q_0hNfT09E00

32 / 50Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Camden County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 15.5%
– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes
— 6.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCeAN_0hNfT09E00

33 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Halifax County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes
— 0.3 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 27.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIIYj_0hNfT09E00

34 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#17. Currituck County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.7%
– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
— 10.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMB0w_0hNfT09E00

35 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richmond County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQ7jA_0hNfT09E00

36 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Surry County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.7%
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ixX3_0hNfT09E00

37 / 50Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yancey County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.6%
– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— 3.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUNhp_0hNfT09E00

38 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#13. Caldwell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCgG0_0hNfT09E00

39 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Duplin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— 3.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H8Di_0hNfT09E00

40 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sampson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes
— 2.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOOrG_0hNfT09E00

41 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chowan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.4%
– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes
— 6.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.3%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lx3gj_0hNfT09E00

42 / 50Canva

#9. Pasquotank County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIDuC_0hNfT09E00

43 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bertie County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (2.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quiTM_0hNfT09E00

44 / 50Canva

#7. Alleghany County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.4%
– Average commute time: 25.7 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YBmz_0hNfT09E00

45 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Greene County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
— 3.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 65.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsiKP_0hNfT09E00

46 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hertford County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— 4.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9VDh_0hNfT09E00

47 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#4. Cherokee County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— 1.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilT9B_0hNfT09E00

48 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gates County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 24.5%
– Average commute time: 36.9 minutes
— 12.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JEOU_0hNfT09E00

49 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 18.3%
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— 3.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZewoR_0hNfT09E00

50 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Perquimans County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 21.2%
– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes
— 9.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.5%)

