wrnjradio.com
Authorities searching for Somerset County bank robbery suspect
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed Monday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08 p.m., police received a call that a robbery had occurred at the Chase...
Pickup pulling excavator loses brakes, crashes into N.J. tire shop, authorities say
A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer lost his brakes, flipped over and crashed into a tire store Tuesday night in Sussex County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when the brakes gave out as the driver traveled down Glen Road headed toward Main Street in Sparta, according to police.
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
ocscanner.news
EWING: SHOOTING OVER NIGHT KILLED ONE – VICTIM HAD ARREST FOR DRUG CHARGES IN APRIL
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
wrnjradio.com
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
Motorcyclist Robs Somerset County Bank
Authorities in Somerset County are looking for a bank robber who demanded money from multiple tellers then fled on a motorcycle. The incident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The bank...
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center
EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting. Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and...
fox29.com
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say multiple people were injured during an incident at a Bucks County playground late Tuesday night before gunfire erupted in a nearby neighborhood. Officers in Falls Township responded to Penn Valley Elementary School on the 100 block of North Turn Lane around 11:45 p.m. for...
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two charged in connection with murder of Lakewood man
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder,...
fox29.com
DA: Man charged for threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man who is accused of using a syringe to threaten people before stealing their cars. According to authorities, Kevin O'Connell threatened to inject victims with a syringe in two carjackings. The most recent carjacking, which...
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ
For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
FireRescue1
'He rescued himself': N.J. firefighter clarifies his off-duty response to fire at neighbor's house
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Hamilton Firefighter Henry Roldan told the Burlington County Times that previous accounts of his actions in a house fire Sunday are inaccurate. Roldan, 32, said he did not rescue his neighbor, Austin Lamoreaux. “I didn’t rescue him; he rescued himself,” Roldan said. Roldan...
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
Georgia man held woman at N.J. hotel, shot her when she escaped, authorities say
A Georgia man was charged with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman at a New Jersey hotel after he allegedly shot her when she tried to escape, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a...
Comments / 0