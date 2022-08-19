ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Authorities searching for Somerset County bank robbery suspect

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed Monday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08 p.m., police received a call that a robbery had occurred at the Chase...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
East Windsor, NJ
City
Hightstown, NJ
East Windsor, NJ
Crime & Safety
wrnjradio.com

Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Robs Somerset County Bank

Authorities in Somerset County are looking for a bank robber who demanded money from multiple tellers then fled on a motorcycle. The incident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The bank...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Reckless Driving#Shoplifting
thelakewoodscoop.com

Two charged in connection with murder of Lakewood man

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
CBS Philly

4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
LEVITTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ

For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police

A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Hightstown, NJ
270
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news fro Cranbury , Hightstown, East & West Windsor in Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/windsor-hights-herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy