Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18
With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges. A new collection of 10 seasonal...
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two is finally here. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?
Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
Apex Legends players are convinced Kraber sniper is ‘useless’ now after Season 14 changes
Apex Legends players have opened up on their disapproval of new Kraber sniper rifles nerfs, claiming that the weapon’s latest changes have dented its power on World’s Edge and a number of other battle royale maps. The Kraber has been in Apex since its conception and was renowned...
When will Lies of P release?
Lies of P is a souls-like action RPG based on the fabled story of Pinocchio, following the wooden boy in his quest to find his creator, Mr. Geppetto, and become human. Unlike many popular retellings of this story, Lies of P takes place in a nightmarish world that has been consumed by inexplicable chaos where Pinocchio must fight his way to humanity.
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
Millennials pick on zoomers for not knowing Dragon Ball Z terms in Fortnite
Goku’s famous signature attack is now an obtainable weapon in Fortnite. And while many millennials might rejoice at the notion, it has led to some awkward moments for younger players who maybe missed the height of Dragon Ball Z’s popularity. The Kamehameha is an attack that involves the...
How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta
At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
When does Gotham Knights release?
Warner Bros.’ action game Gotham Knights is coming in hot this fall, and the focus is on every hero other than the Dark Knight himself. With playable characters including Robin, Nighthawk, Bat Girl, and Red Hood, all of Batman’s sidekicks take center stage against some notable villains. Today...
When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?
After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
Here’s how returning WoW players can claim a free copy of Shadowlands
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is free for players who are returning to WoW, for a limited time. Blizzard has launched a promo that runs from today until Sept. 5 that makes the game’s latest expansion free to purchase, for players who don’t already own it. The only requirement...
How to sign up for The Outlast Trials closed beta
The Outlast Trials, the latest addition to the survival-horror franchise by developers Red Barrels, will see a brief closed beta shortly before the game’s expected release in late 2022. Announced at Gamescom 2022, The Outlast Trials’ closed beta trailer revealed the beta will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
How to complete Pirate Hideouts in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder
A handful of new activities have arrived in Destiny 2 following the launch of Season of Plunder, all themed around the pirate life of collecting treasure, engaging in ship-to-ship combat, and hunting relics from other legendary pirates via the Pirate Hideouts activity. Pirate Hideouts are weekly missions where you seek...
How much would it cost to buy all Destiny 2 expansions?
Destiny 2 was released in September 2017 and much has happened since then. Like World of Warcraft, Destiny 2 also built on its lore with new stories and expansion packs (DLCs). Though Destiny 2’s base game is free-to-play, this can’t be said for the game’s expansions. A DLC generally makes...
How to find Map Fragments in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
The most pirate-y elements Destiny 2 had were Grasp of Avarice and the Swashbuckler perk. Season of the Plunder, however, aims to rectify that by leaning heavily into the pirate theme, giving fans a season filled with loot, treasure, pirate puns, and themed activities. One of these activities, Ketchcrash, has...
