$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Unveils Bitcoin Spot Exposure Via Private Trust
BlackRock has announced a private trust for institutional clients. The trust will focus on providing direct exposure to Spot Bitcoin for the firm’s institutional customers. Investors based in the U.S. would be the first to tap this offering, per Thursday’s statement. The giant asset manager recently teamed up...
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
Huobi Founder Keen On Selling Majority Of His Stake At $3 Billion Value: Report
Crypto exchange Huobi’s founder Leon Li is reportedly in talks with financiers to sell his stake in the firm. Potential buyers include Justin Sun of Tron and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Huobi founder Leon Li is currently in talks with a bunch of investors...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only
USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Crypto Deposits On Binance Have Increased Over The Past Year: CZ
According to Binance CEO CZ, crypto deposits on Binance have steadily increased over the past year. CZ further added how BTC balance on exchange is highest as compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao is in the news again, this time for tweeting key metrics concerning crypto deposits...
Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
Virginia Pension Fund Aims To Boost Its Returns Using Yield Farming
The Fairfax County Retirement Systems will invest in yield farming schemes. Chief investment officer Katherine Molnar spoke about the strategy in an interview. The regulatory landscape in the U.S. is changing, and with that, more incumbent institutions may warm up to crypto. The Fairfax County Retirement Systems, a pension fund...
BlackRock And Coinbase Team Up For Institutional Crypto Investment Offering Amid Bear Market
BlackRock will provide institutional investors with exposure to crypto investments. The heavyweight asset manager has partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to make this possible. BlackRock’s Aladdin clients will access such facilities through Coinbase prime as announced. CEO of the asset manager, Larry Fink, hinted at the development back in...
Polkadot Stablecoin Depegs Following $1.2 Billion Acala Network Exploit
Acala network, the defi protocol for Polkadot, has suffered a breach, and its stablecoin depegged from the dollar. Acala Network’s aUSD stablecoin currently sits below $1, dropping as low as 0.58 at one point. It is reported that hackers collected approximately $1.2 Billion $AUSD. Polkadot’s decentralized finance protocol Akala...
Users Can Now Purchase Ether From Supported Reddit Apps Via FTX Pay Integration
FTX Pay is integrating with Reddit to permit users to unlock new crypto features. The integration will help users purchase ETH via supported Reddit apps to pay for their blockchain gas fees. The newest integration of Reddit with crypto exchange FTX’s payment and exchange infrastructure platform, FTX Pay, will permit...
SEC To Require Crypto Exposure Report From Hedge Funds – WallStreetJournal
The U.S. SEC could launch a new policy for hedge funds as crypto adoption grows. Hedge funds might soon be required to report on their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Such firms would do so through the so-called Form PF. Gary Gensler said the move could provide more insight into the operations...
A Twitter-Driven Short Squeeze Propels Celsius’ CEL Token
CEL holders are attempting to fight off short positions and pull off a short squeeze. The token has rallied to $1.89 at the publishing, spiking noticeably over the past few days. A Canadian regulator is also reportedly investigating the company. There is more drama ensuing regarding Celsius Network as holders...
Troubled Crypto Exchange Zipmex Receives Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Zipmex has finally been granted a three month creditor protection from the Singapore court. Per a Bloomberg report, the court’s decision will be instrumental in guarding the firm against third-party lawsuits and claims, enabling the exchange to come up with a useful funding plan. Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex was...
Bitcoin Breaks Above $24,000 As U.S. Inflation Dips To 8.5%
U.S. Inflation numbers were released on Wednesday, triggering a move in the price of crypto assets. Consumer Price Index data stood at 8.5% for July 2022. The numbers fell from the 9.1% level reported in June. It’s also the first time U.S. Inflation numbers have dipped since April 2022.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Robinhood To Face US Market Manipulation Claims Over “Meme Stock” Rally : Reuters Report
According to a U.S judge, the stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc should face market manipulation claims. This lawsuit was one of many brought against the platform after it temporarily barred customers from purchasing stocks back in Jan 2021, such as GameStop and AMC. Robinhood prices surged in May after...
Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand
Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
Ethereum Is The Most Prospective Blockchain For Web3, Hard Forks Not Necessary – DeBank
DeFi aggregator DeBank believes that Ethereum hard forks could be counterproductive. DeBank also shared these remarks after naming ETH’s network as the most prospective chain for Web3 solutions and apps. The service said they do not plan to support any hard forks during ETH’s transition to Proof-of-Stake. Chainlink...
Justin Sun Pledges 1 Million ETH To Hard Fork As Ethereum Miners Generate $11 Billion In 2022
Revenue from Ethereum mining has surpassed proceeds boasted by Bitcoin miners. Arcane research shows that ETH miners have generated around $11 billion in 2022 so far. Bitcoin miners have managed $10 billion as of press time. Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-work could ultimately eliminate the role of miners on the network....
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
