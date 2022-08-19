ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only

USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Crypto Deposits On Binance Have Increased Over The Past Year: CZ

According to Binance CEO CZ, crypto deposits on Binance have steadily increased over the past year. CZ further added how BTC balance on exchange is highest as compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao is in the news again, this time for tweeting key metrics concerning crypto deposits...
Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck

Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
Virginia Pension Fund Aims To Boost Its Returns Using Yield Farming

The Fairfax County Retirement Systems will invest in yield farming schemes. Chief investment officer Katherine Molnar spoke about the strategy in an interview. The regulatory landscape in the U.S. is changing, and with that, more incumbent institutions may warm up to crypto. The Fairfax County Retirement Systems, a pension fund...
A Twitter-Driven Short Squeeze Propels Celsius’ CEL Token

CEL holders are attempting to fight off short positions and pull off a short squeeze. The token has rallied to $1.89 at the publishing, spiking noticeably over the past few days. A Canadian regulator is also reportedly investigating the company. There is more drama ensuing regarding Celsius Network as holders...
Bitcoin Breaks Above $24,000 As U.S. Inflation Dips To 8.5%

U.S. Inflation numbers were released on Wednesday, triggering a move in the price of crypto assets. Consumer Price Index data stood at 8.5% for July 2022. The numbers fell from the 9.1% level reported in June. It’s also the first time U.S. Inflation numbers have dipped since April 2022.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand

Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

