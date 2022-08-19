ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAND MASTER TROLL
5d ago

notice how these people prop up a lat.ino it has to be a mixed one🤣and they have to make sure he has an African American father 🤣these people are desperate

Brown Faces and Natural Wine: Latino-Owned Sala Celebrates Three Years In Uptown Whittier

SALA, a specialty coffee, and natural wine shop, just celebrated three years in Uptown Whittier against the odds. Owner-operators Derrick Montiel and Brandee Raygoza survived the early pandemic closures in 2020 by selling bottles of wine, bags of coffee beans, and other snacky items that rose in demand during the lockdowns. When a speeding pickup truck crashed into SALA’s front entrance in September 2020—closing the Whittier shop for 40 days, its future hanging in the balance—Raygoza and Montiel jumped at another opportunity.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
foxla.com

Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
Key News Network

1 Fatally Shot During Altercation in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: An individual was fatally struck by gunfire during an altercation early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, in Downtown Los Angeles. At approximately 6:00 a.m. at the corner of Central and 7th, there was a dispute between two individuals when at one point, during the altercation, a firearm was produced and the suspect fired the firearm striking the victim, said Police Sgt. Jeffrey Tiffin with Los Angeles Police Department Central Division interviewed at the scene by Key News Network.
