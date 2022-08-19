Read full article on original website
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
Brown Faces and Natural Wine: Latino-Owned Sala Celebrates Three Years In Uptown Whittier
SALA, a specialty coffee, and natural wine shop, just celebrated three years in Uptown Whittier against the odds. Owner-operators Derrick Montiel and Brandee Raygoza survived the early pandemic closures in 2020 by selling bottles of wine, bags of coffee beans, and other snacky items that rose in demand during the lockdowns. When a speeding pickup truck crashed into SALA’s front entrance in September 2020—closing the Whittier shop for 40 days, its future hanging in the balance—Raygoza and Montiel jumped at another opportunity.
Headlines: Rapper Big Freedia Releases Cannabis Strain; Selena and Kobe Dine Together On Restaurant’s New Mural
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —There are allegedly big COVID outbreaks at Google’s Venice Beach and Playa Vista offices. [Deadline]. —Video purports to...
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
onscene.tv
Street Takeover Results in Crash Involving Innocent Driver | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 8:00 PM | LOS ANGELES – An innocent driver was involved in a crash with a vehicle leaving a street takeover. The street takeover was reported in the area of Century and San Pedro. When officers responded to break up the takeover, one of the vehicles leaving...
westsidetoday.com
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
One Male Killed, One Wounded in Shooting at South LA Business
One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
1 Fatally Shot During Altercation in Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA: An individual was fatally struck by gunfire during an altercation early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, in Downtown Los Angeles. At approximately 6:00 a.m. at the corner of Central and 7th, there was a dispute between two individuals when at one point, during the altercation, a firearm was produced and the suspect fired the firearm striking the victim, said Police Sgt. Jeffrey Tiffin with Los Angeles Police Department Central Division interviewed at the scene by Key News Network.
nypressnews.com
Rapper Quando Rondo mourns loss of friend shot to death at gas station near Beverly Center
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The man who was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday was a friend of Atlanta-based rapper Quando Rondo. The 23-year-old rapper posted a photo on Instagram Sunday paired with the caption “My Cuz.”. According...
Pistachio Baklava and Muhammara: Three New Places to Try Turkish Flavors in West Los Angeles
Oaxacan, Japanese, Persian, and highly-priced Italian restaurants are in ample supply on L.A.’s Westside. Like much of the rest of the city, worthy destinations for Turkish coffee and cuisine, however, seem to be few and far between. But a trio of spots that have recently materialized within a tailpipe’s...
