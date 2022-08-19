The owners of all things Marination announced they will soon close Super Six, the reliably great all-day restaurant they run in Columbia City. Take comfort in this: The former auto garage will reopen as a Marination location (situation…sorry, I’ll stop). The menu and setup will resemble the one at Marination Ma Kai, per a press release. This should come as a relief to fans of Super Six’s loaded-up Aloha Fries, which are also on the menu at Ma Kai. Counter ordering will replace Super Six’s table service; if only that roomy parking lot patio next door could pull off Ma Kai’s Elliott Bay and skyline views. It’s still a great place for cocktails.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO