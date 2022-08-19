Read full article on original website
Fall Arts Field Guide
As the daylight hours start to wane, the warmth of our city’s concert halls and dance floors beckons. From the icons you already know to the deeper cuts, consider this your autumnal checklist. 1. THE OLDIE. 1932 Second Ave. The Moore Theatre, opened in 1907, is Seattle’s longest- standing...
Columbia City Favorite Super Six Is Closing
The owners of all things Marination announced they will soon close Super Six, the reliably great all-day restaurant they run in Columbia City. Take comfort in this: The former auto garage will reopen as a Marination location (situation…sorry, I’ll stop). The menu and setup will resemble the one at Marination Ma Kai, per a press release. This should come as a relief to fans of Super Six’s loaded-up Aloha Fries, which are also on the menu at Ma Kai. Counter ordering will replace Super Six’s table service; if only that roomy parking lot patio next door could pull off Ma Kai’s Elliott Bay and skyline views. It’s still a great place for cocktails.
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
6 Washington Ideas That Went National
A local surge in the national Fight for 15 movement lifted the floor on workers’ pay here. Since 2014, Seattle’s been the test case for implementing a policy later adopted in cities like San Francisco and New York. Buy Nothing. A 2010 epiphany on a plastic-covered beach turned...
The Toys “R” Hers
Playthings were serious business for Helen Malsed. The Magnolia housewife reportedly banked upwards of $1 million in royalties for the more than two dozen toys and games she created. Well, maybe not banked. “I’d get checks for $50,000 and just spend the money,” she told The Seattle Times in 1983.
Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions
Sixty years ago, at what would be the apex of the Century 21 Exposition, there was a problem. Just below the titular point of the Space Needle, a revolving restaurant patented by Seattle architect John Graham promised to dazzle diners atop the futuristic landmark of the 1962 World’s Fair. Once per hour, the Eye of the Needle would make a full rotation. Patrons didn’t have to move a muscle for a panoramic view of our peaks and shores. But this constant whirl would tangle the corded phones of the times. Visitors would need a new way to brag about the experience from their seats.
A Suite of Seattle Tech's Ubiquitous Products
The flashing commands of MS-DOS didn’t stand the test of time, but the rectangular boxes that followed did. More than 1.4 billion people use Microsoft’s operating system, which debuted in 1985 and draws its name from all those content “windows.”. RealPlayer. Before Spotify and Netflix, there was...
Everybody Hates Seattle
Seattle has a reputation for being a passive-aggressive city. The kind of place where neighbors leave “Nice park job!” notes on your hastily exited Prius. I’m not just talking about right-wing critics who insist that the city’s been overrun by anarchists, stray needles, and Kshama Sawant. These days, it seems like everyone, including Seattle, hates Seattle.
Washington's Travel Innovations
The jet age itself can be considered a product of Boeing—first when the company released the remarkable 707 in 1957, then with the launch of the larger, longer-range 747 in 1968. The quieter and less turbulent vehicles provided enough efficiency to make commercial air travel feasible, according to Boeing archivist Michael Lombardi. “Their airplane made it possible for everyone on planet Earth to get on a jet and fly anywhere in the world.”
