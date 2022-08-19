Read full article on original website
KWQC
Rock Island Grand Prix and trackside festivities held on Labor Day weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Mark your calendar for the world’s largest karting street race, the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix. Racing and festivities are scheduled over the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Along with the King of the Streets open shifter race will be King of the Rock races for 100cc engines and for the Briggs & Stratton 206cc engines. Vintage karts prior to 1985 will also be featured this year. In addition, for the first time in Grand Prix history, exhibition races will be held both Saturday and Sunday featuring electric-powered karts. Admission is free.
KWQC
Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners
Red Cross: Volunteers to help install free smoke detectors in Moline. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50-percent. According to deputies, he is being held on no bond. Updated: 8 hours ago. One woman is dead and a man is injured after...
KWQC
Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver will be in Davenport Aug. 25 - 28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust Street. Morgaine Rosenthal, manager and performer with Cirque Italia, invites viewers to see the unique performances featuring artists from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. The shows feature master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and more. This year’s presentation is within a pirate adventure story.
KWQC
River Drive closure start Wednesday night ahead of Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - River Drive between 12th and 15th streets will be closed starting Wednesday night for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration Festival grounds. The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, city officials said. Road closure signs are installed at 55th Street...
KWQC
Survey for riverfront design in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
KWQC
Scott County Park Pool announces end-of-season schedule
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -There is still time to have some good, splashing fun at Scott County Park Pool as the end-of-season hours have been announced, according to a news release. The 2022 Scott County Park Pool season will end on Labor Day. The facility is now closed weekdays but will...
KWQC
Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.
KWQC
Circa 21 announces upcoming shows for their 46th season
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Circa 21 has announced it’s upcoming shows for their 46th season in 2023. The theatre has been a staple in downtown Rock Island since it opened on June 11, 1977. The 46th season will feature the following shows:. We Will Rock You will run...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
KWQC
Camanche residents pack council chambers to oppose Canadian Pacific merger
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Camanche held a public hearing Thursday night for residents to voice their concerns surrounding the multi-billion dollar merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas city southern Railways. Last week, Camanche city officials said they were underwhelmed by Canadian Pacific’s $200,000 offer. City Administrator Andrew...
KWQC
Davenport City Council preparing for 3rd and 4th street hearing on Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council is set to vote on Wednesday for the proposed plan to convert 3rd and 4th Streets into two-way streets. According to Kyle Gripp, At-Large Alderman for the city of Davenport, the discussion surrounding the proposed plan has gotten Davenport citizens talking. “Nothing...
KWQC
Nutrition coach to give free integrative health seminar in Davenport on Aug. 30
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Did you know that the digestive tract or the gut is your body’s second brain? It controls the health of your entire body, including emotions and mental health. Doug Caporrino, , teaches people how to improve gut health and will be doing a free lecture...
No injuries in East Moline fire
No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
KWQC
Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar Street, is shutting its doors. “Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today August 22,” restaurant staff said in a post on its Facebook page. “To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.”
Find Out What’s Fun To Do This Week In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
geneseorepublic.com
977wmoi.com
Magic is Coming Back to Monmouth
Magic will be back in the Monmouth community October 7th and 8th when the Warren County History Museum presents the Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Manager Alyssa Whitacre:
KWQC
Scott County drafting opposition letter to Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors is drafting a letter of opposition to a multi-billion dollar railway merger. The Surface Transportation Board will make its decision about the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads sometime this winter. The Scott County Board wants them to know it doesn’t support any of it.
Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute now open in Moline
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition […]
KWQC
Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “It’s all homemade and it’s kind of just a bit of everything,” said Claire Roisen. Meet Claire Roisen and Skye Lortz Simpson. The two 15-year-old Davenport Central sophomores have been friends for a few years now and have always exercised their creative side.
