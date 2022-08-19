ODOT: ‘Lengthy closure’ expected on I-84 WB near The Dalles
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Drivers heading west on Interstate 84 should expect long delays after officials closed a section of the freeway near The Dalles on Friday.
Interstate 84 Westbound is shut down from milepost 97 to 89, west of Biggs Junction, according to TripCheck .NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
The Oregon Department of Transportation expects it to be a “lengthy closure.” But, right now, it is unclear what prompted the closure.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 3