ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

ODOT: ‘Lengthy closure’ expected on I-84 WB near The Dalles

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIWmX_0hNfS4dv00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Drivers heading west on Interstate 84 should expect long delays after officials closed a section of the freeway near The Dalles on Friday.

Interstate 84 Westbound is shut down from milepost 97 to 89, west of Biggs Junction, according to TripCheck .

NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects it to be a “lengthy closure.” But, right now, it is unclear what prompted the closure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

First responders say more hikers being rescued in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
CORBETT, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
The Dalles, OR
The Dalles, OR
Traffic
The Dalles, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Traffic
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon Burn Ban Reminders

EASTERN OREGON – Summer might be winding down according to the calendar, but fire season is still in full swing. As a reminder, various township throughout Eastern have announced partial or complete burn bans via press releases and social media. Union restated its burn ban in its August 2022...
LA GRANDE, OR
Channel 6000

No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#I 84#Drivers#Biggs Junction#Nexstar Media Inc
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
REEDSPORT, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon

Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
ASHLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVL

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Last Year, Oregon Instituted Floor Pricing for Cheap Booze. One Producer Found a Way Around It.

An advocate for reducing substance abuse says a major liquor producer is gaming minimum pricing standards that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission established last year. Mike Marshall, executive director of Oregon Recovers, says Sazerac, the Kentucky-based distiller of Fleischmann’s Gin, among many other brands, has figured out a simple way to offer its products more cheaply than the OLCC says it can: rebate coupons.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy