Art Show Features Homegrown Artists
Work from professional fine artists with local roots will be on display at Laramie County Community College Aug. 22-Sept. 16 as part of the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series. The show, titled Home Grown: Laramie County Artists Then and Now, is a product of the county’s strong arts community that’s seen countless artists and artisans develop locally through the last 150 years. The 2022 show for the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series will feature five artists who spent their formative years in Laramie County, graduated from local high schools and whose artistic journey was shaped by the culture and dynamics of this unique region.
"Buzzing Bees" at Museum
The Wyoming State Museum will host “Buzzing Bees” on September 10, from 10 am - 2 pm. Part of the museum’s monthly Family Day series, this free event welcomes groups of all ages to join in on a day of interactive learning, crafts, and games. Participants will...
CPD School Resource Officers Ready for School
The new school year kicks off next Wednesday, August 24 and our School Resource Officers are excited to get back to doing the work they love - supporting students, connecting with staff, and creating safe learning environments. Our SRO Unit consists of eight officers and one supervisor, covering Laramie County...
Paige Ricketts Awarded Zonta Women in Business Scholarship
The Zonta Club of Cheyenne has proudly awarded Paige Ricketts its 2022 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a woman studying a major in the field of business who has demonstrated outstanding potential and high achievement in her specialty of study. As the recipient of this local Cheyenne Zonta scholarship, Ms. Ricketts will compete against scholarship recipients from other clubs for the Zonta District 12 Jane M. Klausman scholarship in the amount of $6,000.
Sackman Named to the Summer 2022 BSC President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA
Joshua Sackman, Cheyenne, Wyo., has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Summer 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. "Students named to the President's Honor Roll should be very proud of achieving this level of academic excellence. Not only does it represent their hard work this past semester, it opens the door to opportunities that will benefit them greatly moving forward," says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.
The Visitor Economy
For us in Laramie County it is creating a community where people have a high quality of life, businesses are thriving, and we continue to honor the unique and spectacular place we call home while opening our hearts and arms to people who want to experience our home. At its...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the New Carey/Kennedy Greenway Connector
The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector Tuesday, September 6th, at 3 p.m. The event will take place near the Botanic Gardens located in Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens’ lot.
Cheyenne Police and Fire Compete for Blood Donations
The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off to see which agency can bring in the most lifesaving blood donations. The annual “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive challenge kicks off Wednesday, September 7 and runs through Thursday, September 8 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
Mason Way to Close for Repair Work
On Monday, August 29th, Mason Way will be closed to through traffic for repair work. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell Range Boulevard to north of Mason Way. Mason Way will be closed from Converse Avenue and will only be accessible from Grandview Avenue.
Epoxy Striping Work may cause Delays
Crews with S&L Industrial and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be placing epoxy striping in various locations around the district starting tomorrow, weather permitting. Epoxy striping is more durable than traditional striping, especially in high-traffic areas. Work tomorrow will include mobilizing and minor work in intermittent locations around Rawlins.
K-9 Officer Crosses the Rainbow Bridge
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck (2010 - 2017), who is now assigned to the Safety and Training Section at Headquarters in Cheyenne as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on East Lincolnway
Monday, August 22 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling west on Lincolnway veered...
