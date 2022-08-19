‘Keane’: Lodge Kerrigan Recalls His Striking 2004 & Second Breakthrough Thriller Starring Damian Lewis

Read full article on original website
Related
Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon, Raelle Tucker Joins as Showrunner
Toni Collette and Josh Charles have signed on for roles in the Amazon series “The Power,” Variety has learned. Collette (“Hereditary,” “The Staircase”) takes over the role previously held by Leslie Mann, who departed the show when production was delayed due to the pandemic. Charles (“We Own This City,” “The Good Wife”) will play the part previously held by Tim Robbins, who himself took over the role from Rainn Wilson. In addition, Raelle Tucker (“Jessica Jones,” “True Blood”) has joined “The Power” as executive producer and showrunner. Her role on the show is part of an overall deal she has...
‘Fatal Attraction’: Doreen Calderon Joins Paramount+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale) has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ series that reimagines the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Calderon will portray Maureen Walker, Dan’s (Joshua Jackson) longtime assistant who worked for his father before him. She knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride, but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women,...
Essence
Ariana DeBose To Star In New Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
Production on the upcoming film begins this fall and will premiere on Prime Video. The Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will star in the new psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television titled House of Spoils. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the upcoming film...
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
‘Hold All My Calls, Unless It’s Tom Cruise’: Remembering Attorney to the Stars Bert Fields
Click here to read the full article. In July 2012, I showed up at the office of legendary Hollywood litigator Bert Fields along with Variety freelancer Bob Verini. We were doing a Q&A with the legendary Hollywood lawyer, a partner at Greenberg Glusker, in one of those nondescript Century City steel-and-glass skyscrapers. But once ushered into Fields’ inner sanctum, we stepped into a bespoke space of dim lighting, hushed tones, wood paneling and tomes of case law lining the walls. “Hold all my calls,” Fields told his assistant, “unless it’s Tom Cruise.” By then, Fields had long held a top position in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
EW.com
Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look
Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
theplaylist.net
‘The Inspection’ Trailer: Gabrielle Union & Jeremy Pope Star In A24’s Fall Fest Surprise
A24 has several highly anticipated new films on their fall slate, including Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter.” The third world premiere you should be paying attention to is Elegance Bratton‘s narrative directorial debut, “The Inspection.” And not just because the autobiographical elements from Bratton’s life it features on screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Really Annoyed Jonah Hill During ‘Superbad’ Audition/Filming
The R-rated teen comedy “Superbad” helped launch multiple film careers and was a breakout feature for its screenwriting duo, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, entering the world of filmmaking which would lead to them directing their own films such as “This Is The End” and producing multiple popular television shows such as Amazon’s “The Boys.” Even the young cast ended up becoming well-known names themselves with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, and future Oscar-winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”). It explores a small snapshot of the Vancouver high school years of Rogen/Goldberg, as three classmates try to get their hands on alcohol for a party.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
theplaylist.net
‘Empire Of Light’ Teaser: Olivia Colman Shows The Power Of Cinema In Sam Mendes’ Upcoming Drama
Over the past 20+ years, filmmaker Sam Mendes has released numerous films, each earning acclaim. Even his two James Bond films, “Spectre” and “Skyfall,” are seen as high watermarks in the world of 007. So, it’s gotten to the point when each new Mendes film is an event, which has us really excited for his latest feature, “Empire of Light.”
theplaylist.net
‘Red Sonja’: Director M.J. Bassett Replaces Joey Soloway, Matilda Lutz Takes Over Titular Role
A remake of the 1985 sword and sorcery film “Red Sonja” had been in the works for ages at Millennium Media. One incarnation had Robert Rodriguez producing with “Planet Terror” star Rose McGowan attached to play the comic book heroine. However, that project never saw the light of day, and they tried again with a version that had British actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) playing Sonja and Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) set to co-write/direct.
theplaylist.net
‘King Kong’: James Wan Teaming With Disney+ For A New Series Set On Skull Island
Every so often, Hollywood decides that it is time to reboot the “King Kong” franchise. Obviously, there are all the attempts at telling the original “King Kong” story. That was done in 1933, then in 1976, and most recently, 2005 by Peter Jackson. Then you have the more adventurous attempts to show Kong in his element like 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” And now, it appears Disney is ready to take a swing at the ‘Kong’ franchise with a new streaming TV series.
theplaylist.net
‘Athena’ Trailer: Romain Gavras & Ladj Ly’s Thriller Tackles A Community Under Seige
The deadline for submissions for the International Film Oscar is less than two months away. While some nations’ selections have been announced (South Korea selecting “Decision to Leave“) or are obvious (“Close” for Belgium), others are very up in the air. One major player with a lot to contemplate is France. And a film they might feel compelled to select is “Athena,” a Netflix release.
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer: Tyler Perry Returns With A Film About Star-Crossed Lovers In The Deep South
When you think about Tyler Perry films, you wouldn’t be wrong to imagine a broad comedy where the filmmaker also stars as his iconic character Madea. Those are really the films that have cemented Perry’s status as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. But every so often, he mixes things up quite a bit and will work on a feature that ditches all the silliness in favor of something more emotional and dramatic, such as in the new film, “A Jazzman’s Blues.”
theplaylist.net
Owen Teague Cast As Lead In New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Film
When you think about the performances in the most recent “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, the name that sticks out above all the rest is Andy Serkis as the lead ape, Cesar. So, when it was announced that director Wes Ball and 20th Century Studios were teaming up to deliver a brand-new ‘Apes’ film, the question remained—who could possibly replace Serkis as the main ape of the new chapter in the franchise? Well, apparently, it’s Owen Teague.
Comments / 0