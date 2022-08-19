Read full article on original website
‘The Batman 2’: Mattson Tomlin Brought In To Co-Write The Superhero Sequel Alongside Matt Reeves
Did you hear the news? Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson aren’t going to return for a new ‘Batman’ sequel! At least, that’s exactly what you’d think if you take a look at all the headlines on YouTube and less-than-reputable fandom blogs. Why would anyone think that especially after “The Batman” earned nearly $800 million worldwide earlier this year? Well, you see, there hasn’t been a greenlight given to a sequel, and to those who aren’t familiar with how studios operate, this means the film is deader than a doornail. However, that is far from the truth, and things are moving ahead, as planned, on “The Batman 2” with a familiar name being brought in to help Matt Reeves write the new script.
‘Red Sonja’: Director M.J. Bassett Replaces Joey Soloway, Matilda Lutz Takes Over Titular Role
A remake of the 1985 sword and sorcery film “Red Sonja” had been in the works for ages at Millennium Media. One incarnation had Robert Rodriguez producing with “Planet Terror” star Rose McGowan attached to play the comic book heroine. However, that project never saw the light of day, and they tried again with a version that had British actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) playing Sonja and Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) set to co-write/direct.
First Look: Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premieres December 23 On Netflix
Following the success of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” filmmaker Rian Johnson wasted no time…doing something else. He had made a new deal with Lucasfilm for a ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, but fandom was such that he decided to take a break and try something else out: a murder mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie, a genre the filmmaker always loved. And thus, 2019’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Knives Out,” was born.
Tony Gilroy Says Disney’s Original ‘Andor’ Idea Was Similiar To ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’
It only takes watching the first teaser for “Andor” to know that the latest “Star Wars” series is very, very different than the other Disney+ releases from the galaxy far, far away. It appears the series is aimed at a much older, more mature audience than shows like “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” And the best way to explain the stark contrast between “Andor” and everything “Star Wars”-related that preceded it is to note that Tony Gilroy is the mastermind behind the scenes.
‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Trailer: Kate Hudson & Jun Jong Seo Star In Ana Lily Amirpour’s Crazy New Trip
“I knew something freaky was going to happen tonight,” Kate Hudson says in the new trailer for “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon.” “With a full moon, I feel it in my ovaries, I swear to god.” The film is the latest hallucinogenic nightmare from Ana Lily Amirpour, known for the celebrated indies “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” and “The Bad Batch.”
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Really Annoyed Jonah Hill During ‘Superbad’ Audition/Filming
The R-rated teen comedy “Superbad” helped launch multiple film careers and was a breakout feature for its screenwriting duo, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, entering the world of filmmaking which would lead to them directing their own films such as “This Is The End” and producing multiple popular television shows such as Amazon’s “The Boys.” Even the young cast ended up becoming well-known names themselves with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, and future Oscar-winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”). It explores a small snapshot of the Vancouver high school years of Rogen/Goldberg, as three classmates try to get their hands on alcohol for a party.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Stars In The American Remake Of A Recent Euro Horror Classic
Who is the woman behind those bandages? Twin brothers confront a frightening possibility in “Goodnight Mommy.” The thriller, set in a remote country house, revolves around brothers challenging the only adult in their lives. What results is a disturbing thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the last reveal. If the premise seems eerily familiar, there’s a good reason. “Goodnight Mommy” is a remake of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s acclaimed 2014 film, a film we described as “unnerving [and] elegantly ratcheting [its] creepiness.” We also put it on our list of The Best Horror Movies Of The Decade [the 2010s].
‘Pinocchio’ Trailer: Disney Brings Another Classic Animated Film To Live-Action In September
2022 is the year of “Pinocchio.” Not only is Guillermo del Toro putting the finishing touches on his stop-motion Netflix reimagining of the classic fairy tale, but Disney is doing what Disney does best by taking its beloved animated classic and adapting it for live-action. We’ve seen it happen with “The Lion King,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” and more over the past several years, and next up is “Pinocchio.”
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer: Tyler Perry Returns With A Film About Star-Crossed Lovers In The Deep South
When you think about Tyler Perry films, you wouldn’t be wrong to imagine a broad comedy where the filmmaker also stars as his iconic character Madea. Those are really the films that have cemented Perry’s status as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. But every so often, he mixes things up quite a bit and will work on a feature that ditches all the silliness in favor of something more emotional and dramatic, such as in the new film, “A Jazzman’s Blues.”
Harry Styles Won’t Do Another Movie “For A While” & Jokes About Not Making An MCU Return
Well before he starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Harry Styles was already known as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. However, thanks to his performance in that film (and his starpower, obviously), Hollywood came calling. Now, after a brief appearance in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” Styles is preparing for the release of two films where he’s one of the leads, “My Policeman” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” But Styles isn’t sure acting is really in his future moving forward.
‘The Inspection’ Trailer: Gabrielle Union & Jeremy Pope Star In A24’s Fall Fest Surprise
A24 has several highly anticipated new films on their fall slate, including Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter.” The third world premiere you should be paying attention to is Elegance Bratton‘s narrative directorial debut, “The Inspection.” And not just because the autobiographical elements from Bratton’s life it features on screen.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Were Blocked From Grabbing Bootleg Footage On Their Phones After Film Was Canceled
When you get fired from a job, you aren’t able to take your favorite stapler, your keyboard, or any other favorite supplies home with you. The company has every right to make sure its property doesn’t leave. Apparently, that also is the case when a film you were in the middle of working on is suddenly canceled, and you’re told to head home, which is the situation filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah found themselves in when they tried to take some “Batgirl” footage home with them.
‘Devil In Ohio’ Trailer: Emily Deschanel Stars In New Netflix Thriller Series About A Satanic Cult
Satanic cults are the worst. We can all agree on that, right? Especially when they send a pretty young blonde girl out into the world as a way to further spread their message. The proof is in the upcoming Netflix thriller series, “Devil in Ohio.”. As seen in the...
HBO First Look: Teaser Footage Of ‘The Last Of Us,’ ‘Succession’ S4, ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 & Many More
All eyes are on our HBO tonight. Its new flagship show, “House Of Dragon,” its critical new “Game Of Thrones” spin-off, the first one since the hit series went off the air, premieres tonight (read our review, spoiler alert, it’s pretty good). And with all eyes on the premiere cable channel tonight, the savvy HBO is using the moment and opportunity to get audiences salivating for the future.
‘Athena’ Trailer: Romain Gavras & Ladj Ly’s Thriller Tackles A Community Under Seige
The deadline for submissions for the International Film Oscar is less than two months away. While some nations’ selections have been announced (South Korea selecting “Decision to Leave“) or are obvious (“Close” for Belgium), others are very up in the air. One major player with a lot to contemplate is France. And a film they might feel compelled to select is “Athena,” a Netflix release.
‘Something In The Dirt’ Teaser: Benson & Moorhead Return With Another Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Film
The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are very hands-on with their films. Not only do they tend to write and direct the features, but they also produce, edit, and sometimes star in the films, as well. That’s exactly the case in their next feature, “Something in the Dirt.”
‘The Patient’ TV Review: Steve Carell Guides Frustrating FX Psychological Thriller
The set-up for FX on Hulu’s “The Patient” is a captivating one. A serial killer named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) decides that he needs more intense therapy than he’s been getting from his regular visits to Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), and so he kidnaps the shrink and chains him to the floor in his basement. Can Alan keep Sam from committing murders while also protecting his own safety? How serious can Sam be about going straight when he’s actively committing the crime of kidnapping? Gleeson and Carell add notable depth to their characters whenever “The Patient” commits to really being a psychological two-hander about two very different men trying to find common ground that keeps Alan alive. Sadly, it often defeats the efforts of its leading men via some pretty lethargic plotting, a lack of veracity when it comes to Sam’s actual crimes, and an inconsistent POV. There’s just barely enough to like here for fans of the two performers, but too little to otherwise recommend casual admittance to “The Patient.”
