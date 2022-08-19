The set-up for FX on Hulu’s “The Patient” is a captivating one. A serial killer named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) decides that he needs more intense therapy than he’s been getting from his regular visits to Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), and so he kidnaps the shrink and chains him to the floor in his basement. Can Alan keep Sam from committing murders while also protecting his own safety? How serious can Sam be about going straight when he’s actively committing the crime of kidnapping? Gleeson and Carell add notable depth to their characters whenever “The Patient” commits to really being a psychological two-hander about two very different men trying to find common ground that keeps Alan alive. Sadly, it often defeats the efforts of its leading men via some pretty lethargic plotting, a lack of veracity when it comes to Sam’s actual crimes, and an inconsistent POV. There’s just barely enough to like here for fans of the two performers, but too little to otherwise recommend casual admittance to “The Patient.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO