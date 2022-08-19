Read full article on original website
Framingham Library Celebrating Going Fine Free With Cake
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is celebrating going fine free with cake. To kick-off September, the library will hold a fine free celebration at the main library and the Christa McAuliffe Library on Thursday, September 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. Just because the library is fine free...
Bernice Williams, 85, Deacon at Plymouth Church & Retired Framingham Public Schools Art Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Bernice L. “Bern” Williams, 85, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Alice Augustsson, sister of the late Henry “Hank” Augustsson, and the beloved wife of the late Marshall L. Williams.
2 Framingham Students on Dean’s List at Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE — More than 350 students were named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Sodexo & Kiwibot Partner To Bring Food Delivery Robots to Framingham State Campus
FRAMINGHAM – Kiwibot, a robotic sidewalk delivery startup, announces its arrival at Framingham State University to ensure an affordable on-campus food delivery service for students. Students start moving in this weekend and start classes next week. “Sodexo has been a great food service partner for the University, as they...
7 Framingham Students On Headmaster’s List at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. Ellianna Gelardi of Framingham, Class of 2022, Head’s List. John Tully of Framingham,...
Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University
POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
Half Dozen Ashland Students on Worcester Academy’s Honors List
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. Renee Coutinho of Ashland, Class of 2023, Head’s List. Olivia Preston of Ashland,...
Burnham & Gevorgyan On Emmanuel College Dean’s List
BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
Trio of Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK – Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Local students earning this honor include:. Andrew...
4 Ashland Students Earn Dean’s List at Emmanuel College
BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
Shanahan Earns Dean’s List at Hamilton College
CLINTON,NEW YORK – A Marlborough resident was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester. Amy Shanahan is a a rising sophomore. She is a graduate of Marlborough High School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout...
Landau on Honor Roll at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. On the list is Walter Landau of Natick, Class of 2026, Honor Roll. Founded...
City of Framingham Advertising For Citizens’ Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a citizens’ participation officer. The position was posted today, August 23. The current Citizens’ Participation Officer Keziah Franca is leaving the Sisitsky administration to return to the Framingham Public Schools announced the Mayor last week to the City Council.
League Of Women Voters Framingham Candidate Guide on Democrat Margareth Shepard
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each. representing a district of approximately 40,000 people and each elected for a two-year term. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House meets year-round in either formal or informal session to consider legislation. The Massachusetts House is led by the Speaker of the House who is elected by the members of the body at the beginning of each two-year legislative session. Base salary for each representative is approximately $66,256.
League Of Women Voters Framingham Candidate Guide on Democrat Priscila Sousa
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each. representing a district of approximately 40,000 people and each elected for a two-year term. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House meets year-round in either formal or informal session to consider legislation. The Massachusetts House is led by the Speaker of the House who is elected by the members of the body at the beginning of each two-year legislative session. Base salary for each representative is approximately $66,256.
Free Back-to-School Event Saturday at the Framingham Family Resource Center
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Family Resource Center will host a free back-to-school event on Saturday, August 27 at the Wayside Youth & Family Services building at 88 Lincoln Street. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside in the parking lot with several other organizations participating. Backpacks...
Michael Stephen O’Brien, 71
FRAMINGHAM – Michael Stephen O’Brien, age 71, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Milford, and Framingham, passed away, after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Wednesday June 29, 2022. He was legendary for his great Irish stubbornness and his Brad Pitt looks (if you know you know) until his...
4 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List in Spring 2022 at Ithaca College
ITHACA NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Among the students on the list were four students from Framingham. They were:. Erin Gallagher of Framingham (01701) Brian O’Donnell of Framingham (01702) Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) Jillian...
Trio of Marlborough Students on Curry College Dean’s List
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
3 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hamilton College
CLINTON,NEW YORK – Three Natick residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester:. Grace Johnson, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Natick High School. Ashley Krawshuk, a rising junior majoring in psychology, is a graduate of Winsor School. Chiara Morley-McLaughlin...
