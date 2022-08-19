ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University

POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Burnham & Gevorgyan On Emmanuel College Dean’s List

BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Ashland Students Earn Dean’s List at Emmanuel College

BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shanahan Earns Dean’s List at Hamilton College

CLINTON,NEW YORK – A Marlborough resident was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester. Amy Shanahan is a a rising sophomore. She is a graduate of Marlborough High School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout...
CLINTON, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Landau on Honor Roll at Worcester Academy

WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. On the list is Walter Landau of Natick, Class of 2026, Honor Roll. Founded...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

League Of Women Voters Framingham Candidate Guide on Democrat Margareth Shepard

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each. representing a district of approximately 40,000 people and each elected for a two-year term. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House meets year-round in either formal or informal session to consider legislation. The Massachusetts House is led by the Speaker of the House who is elected by the members of the body at the beginning of each two-year legislative session. Base salary for each representative is approximately $66,256.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

League Of Women Voters Framingham Candidate Guide on Democrat Priscila Sousa

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each. representing a district of approximately 40,000 people and each elected for a two-year term. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House meets year-round in either formal or informal session to consider legislation. The Massachusetts House is led by the Speaker of the House who is elected by the members of the body at the beginning of each two-year legislative session. Base salary for each representative is approximately $66,256.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael Stephen O’Brien, 71

FRAMINGHAM – Michael Stephen O’Brien, age 71, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Milford, and Framingham, passed away, after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Wednesday June 29, 2022. He was legendary for his great Irish stubbornness and his Brad Pitt looks (if you know you know) until his...
CHANDLER, AZ
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of Marlborough Students on Curry College Dean’s List

MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
MILTON, MA
