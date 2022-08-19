ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting from scratch. “What we’re trying to bring to (the linebacker) group is a sense of physicality and an ownership of effort to the football and doing your job every single snap,” said Nevada Football Linebackers Coach Mike Bethea. This year’s unit will need...
RENO, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Chase International is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 210 Haskell Mill by the Clear Creek Team and Nicolle Gust for $9.65M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 210 Haskell Mill, Carson City, Nevada, for $9.65 million representing the seller, the Clear Creek Team and the buyer, Nicolle Gust. Enjoy living on a quiet cul-de-sac on the ridge overlooking a pristine meadow in permanent conservation. This spectacular home,...
CARSON CITY, NV
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
CARSON CITY, NV
Idaho State Journal

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

School starts Monday in Douglas County

More than 50 new teachers will greet students throughout the Douglas County School District when school starts on Monday morning. Valeri Bayard Volo is being welcomed as Carson Valley Middle School’s new principal. “She has extensive background in the Washoe County School District as a teacher, leader and administrator...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
hbsdealer.com

Pilots revealed for STIHL 2022 air race

The field is set for this year’s STIHL National Championship Air Races with 152 planes and 156 pilots racing for glory September 14-18 just north of downtown Reno, Nevada. Hours of preparation, certification and practice brings one of the largest fields of racers to the outdoor event, said the company.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Pets available for adoption at Reno's annual Duck Races Aug. 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This Saturday, August 27th, is Reno's annual Duck Races!. These happy puppies stopped by FOX 11 with Nicole Theodoulou and Hayley Hayden of the Nevada Humane Society to talk about the pets looking for their furever homes.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV

