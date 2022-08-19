Read full article on original website
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
The Latest Nike SB Ishod Comes Clad In “Triple Black”
A little less than a year removed from the debut of the famed Skater’s first signature silhouette, Ishod Wair’s basketball-infused design built for the ramps and streets has garnered both a dedicated and passioned following thanks to its distinctive streetwear and performance elements. After flowing through the entirety of the color palette, Nike SB’s newest model opts for a strictly darkened treatment evocative of Gotham City’s Dark Knight.
Nike Gets Hectic With Patterns And Textures On The Air Force 1 Shadow
Over the past decade The Swoosh has become well versed in the realm of women’s exclusive streetwear styles, most notably rendering prolific models with reconstructed modifications disparate from their men’s counterparts. While the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow isn’t new to the multi-layered space carved out by Beaverton-based brand, the fashion-forward take on Bruce Kilgore’s design is however experimenting with a frenzied collection of patterns and textures.
Could This Be LaMelo Ball’s Second Shoe, The PUMA MB.02?
As LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets head into the 2022-23 NBA season, the 21-year-old guard and his PUMA family have been cooking up new styles of his first signature model with the German company. Recently, however, reliable sources have teased what’s believed to be the MB.02, Ball’s second PUMA shoe.
Vachetta Tan Dresses The Latest Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
This past weekend, Jordan Brand introduced a high-top variant of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. And to kick off the week, the brand has unveiled said sequel in another colorway, this pair clad predominantly in Vachetta Tan. These natural leathers run throughout the entire shoe, dressing the tread, laces,...
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Gets A “Slate Bone” Makeover
Back in July, it was revealed that the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT would be dropping in a “Slate Bone” colorway. And following a few weeks after Yeezy Day 2022, more images of said pair have surfaced, suggesting its release could be just around the corner. Continuing...
Cactus Plant Flea Market Shrouds The Nike Dunk Low In Overgrown Greenery
In regards to their collaborative offerings, Cactus Plant Flea Market has only become more absurd, as Nike has indulged every idea regardless of how crazy. And with her newest concept, founder Cynthia Lu is stretching the limits of what’s possible, shrouding the ever-beloved Dunk Low in overgrown greenery. Months...
Where To Buy The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White”
The city of Amsterdam and the Nike Air Max 1 have been synonymous for the better part of 25 years. Over that time span, the folks at Patta have lent their creative vision to Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, with the latest result being “The Wave,” a thematic capsule touching on the act of riding societal tides.
FOR FALL SEMESTER
Chris Gibbs and his team have been dealing out coveted collaborations for as long as we can remember. Owned and operated by Chris Gibbs, Union LA is a name beloved by both newfound and longtime sneakerheads alike. And throughout their long running partnership with the Nike umbrella, the boutique has crafted a wide range of coveted collaborations. Most recently, they’ve brought their touch to iconic classics like the Air Jordan 2, the Cortez, and even the Dunk Low, weaving each a story as rich as the designs themselves are unique. In Sneaker 101, the works of Gibbs and his team are a required learning, and there’s no better way to brush up on your studies than with these very pairs, all of which can be found right now on eBay Sneakers.
A Red to Black Gradient Extends Across The Latest Nike Vapormax Plus
Since 2018 the Nike Vapormax Plus has enjoyed being the perennial hybrid model by The Swoosh, melding its staple Air Max cushioning system with a futuristic examination. Having seen a sparse amount of releases over the past few months, the latest in the brand’s line of long-lasting comfortable silhouettes marks the return of the model for Fall with a color scheme eerily reminiscent of the terrifyingly brightly-colored Marvel symbiote, Carnage.
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature “Toasty” Returns For Fall/Winter 2022
From weather-ready styles to subtle streetwear nods to full-blown collaborations, the Nike Air Force 1 has seen it all. Come the end of Summer however, The Swoosh favors flipping the extended palette of its sunnier shades for dynamic renditions anticipating the change in temperature. Marking the return of the cooler Fall climate is the quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining of the AF1 Next Nature “Toasty”.
First Look At The Multi-Colored Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Family”
After emulating the patterns of exotic animals in the latest model from Nike to feature the 90’s staple reverse Swoosh, the Nike Zoom Freak 4 is revisiting its signature star’s most cherished relationship, the one he shares with his family. The father of two and second-oldest brother in...
Nike’s College-Styled Air Force 1 Appears In Navy Colorway
Nike has introduced a sizable collection of Air Force 1s over the course of 2022. And with Back To School in full effect, the brand is now providing the silhouette some collegiate style colorways. Here, the Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker sticks to a simple, tried-and-true color blocking. White leathers run throughout...
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Returns For FW22 Season
Back in 2020, Supreme officially revealed their collaborative Nike Air Force 1, which first released in “Triple Black” and “Triple White.” A “Wheat” colorway brought the total to three the subsequent season, joining restocks of the aforementioned pairs. And now, for Fall/Winter ’22, the entire trio is slated to return, likely doing so during one of the first drops of the season.
The Nike Dunk High Up Samples A “Neapolitan” Flavoring
The late Peter Moore’s 1985 silhouette has had no trouble reinvigorating itself for the future of streetwear trends as the Women’s Dunk has taken on the forefront of the models reconstructed nature. Disparate from the Sky High Dunk and Dunk Disrupt renditions, the Nike Dunk High Up is a simplified offering in regards to its counterparts with its unique fabrication. This time around, the hues of the Naples staple combination of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry are treated in the perfectly coined “Neapolitan” colorway.
Amid Tension, Tracy McGrady And adidas Release A T-MAC 1 In Cool “Royal Blue/Cloud White”
Despite the rocky situation they’re currently in, Tracy McGrady and adidas continue to bring the former-NBA All-Star’s beloved performance footwear to the modern era. The latest? A T-MAC 1 in cool “Royal Blue,” “Cloud White” and “Matte Silver” flair. While not explicitly...
SNS And Saucony Look To The Outdoors For Their Shadow 6000 Collaboration
Saucony may be obsessed with creating the next breakthrough silhouette within the world of modern performance-running, but it continues to revisit its past to celebrate its athletic history. Recently, the Massachusetts-based company tapped Sneakersnstuff for another take on 1991’s Shadow 6000 design. Inspired by the sneaker’s original color palette,...
Tartan Swooshes Give The Air Jordan 1 Mid A Fashionable Makeover
Historically, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has been the design from 1985’s most experimental trim. A recently-surfaced retro donning tartan-patterned swooshes at the profiles continues the trend. Black and a vachetta tan-reminiscent hue make up the entirety of the upper, with the latter tone claiming base layers. The aforementioned...
