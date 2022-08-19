Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Caterpillar puts Deerfield offices up for sublease
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. In the wake of Caterpillar’s decision to move its headquarters to Texas, the company has put its Deerfield offices up for sublease. Crain’s reports CAT is offering its entire 116,000-square-foot office complex for sublease.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/22/22: Home sales drop, startup layoffs, and Game of Irons opens in Oakbrook
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about home sales dropping by a lot in July, and when we might see banks raise interest rates for savings account. Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the...
wgnradio.com
Tom Dart’s fight to end Kia, Hyundai theft trend
"We went from 88 Kias stolen a year ago, to 750 over the month."- Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what his office is doing to stop a viral TikTok challenge offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile with just a USB cable.
wgnradio.com
Are energy drinks safe for your heart?
Audra Wilson, registered dietitian at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether energy drinks are safe for your heart, and if they cause any other health risks if you consume them. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
wgnradio.com
The Mincing Rascals 8.24.22: Student loan debt relief, Chicago monuments, and Lightfoot challengers
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals talk about the Biden administration announcing their plan for student loan debt forgiveness. How are the Rascals feeling about this? And how will this impact the mid-term elections? The Chicago Monuments Project Advisory Committee released their recommendations for the city’s public monuments. What do the Rascals think of the final report? Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accusing a conservative PAC of darkening her skin in an ad. Does the mayor have a point here? The Rascals also discuss gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is backtracking on his ‘hellhole’ comment, but also criticizing CPS. The Rascals also look at the current crop of candidates that are likely to challenge Mayor Lightfoot. Will crime be the biggest issue facing the next mayor? Also, when did Brandon get so buff?
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Anti-Cruelty Society waiving fees for adoption event
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million: The silos have been beloved by urban explorers for years, with so many people stopping by to take pictures or film videos that it felt like “a Chicago tourist destination,” one said.
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Ernie Banks, Montgomery Ward, and Chicago Fest
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the first ChicagoFest, the dedication of Buckingham Fountain, Ernie Banks’ last home run as a Cub, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
‘Quiet quitting’ may not be what you think it is
Kathy Caprino, women’s career and leadership coach and author of The Most Powerful You: 7 Bravery-Boosting Paths to Career Bliss, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘quiet quitting‘ is and how the coronavirus pandemic played a role in why more people are doing it.
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: How many picture-perfect days do we have left?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss this week’s weather forecast and if we have more ‘perfect’ days left this summer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Access Elevator is giving away a stairlift to a veteran!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about Access partnering with Savaria Stairlift to giveaway a stairlift to a veteran for veterans day! To enter the contest click visit Liftingahero.com. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
UIC’s converted RV offers help in fighting opioid deaths in Chicago
Jennie Jarrett, lead clinical pharmacist and co-director of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Community Outreach Intervention Projects program, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their newly converted mobile narcotics treatment center that offers a new treatment to fight opioid deaths. Follow Your Favorite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘There’s no reason not to get the booster that is available now’
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about when we are going to see the updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine, if he believes teachers and students should wear masks in class, and a new study that shows COVID-19 associated with increased risk of brain disorders two years after infection. And as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.
wgnradio.com
Dr. Arwady on school COVID-19 preparedness: ‘I’m confident with what CPS has in place’
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether parents should be concerned with Chicago Public Schools’ COVID-19 protocols as kids return to class. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Can you stop spam text messages for good?
Kevin Johnson, security analyst and CEO of Secure Ideas, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why you might receive tons of spam texts and whether you can avoid getting those annoying messages for good. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
What does student loan forgiveness mean for you?
Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what President Biden’s plan to cancel some of the federal student debt means for people struggling to repay their loans, and who is eligible the relief. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
wgnradio.com
Do reproductive health apps keep your data safe?
Jen Caltrider, lead of the Mozilla Foundation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain a report she co-authored that raises privacy concerns in apps that collect women’s personal health information following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:...
wgnradio.com
Stayin’ alive: Proper techniques of CPR everyone should know
Edward Kosiec, CPR safety expert and advocate, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss tips to keep in mind if you need to do CPR on someone in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Highland Park passes state and federal assault weapons ban resolution
"These are weapons designed for effective combat, they don't need to be in civilian hands."- Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the resolution passed by the Highland Park City Council calling for a state and federal assault weapons ban.
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Palatine
Jon Hansen visits Palatine, joined by WGN Radio News Director Ryan Burrow, and stops by locations including the George Clayson House Museum, WHCM Radio at Harper College, Durty Nellie’s, and Second City Canine Rescue. Listen this Thursday, August 25, for a full day of special features about Palatine.
Comments / 0