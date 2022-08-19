Late owner Bill Bidwill to enter Cardinals’ Ring of Honor

Late owner Bill Bidwill will become the 19th member of the Arizona Cardinals’ Ring of Honor at halftime of the team’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11.

Bidwill owned the team from 1962 until his death in 2019 at the age of 88. He was a co-owner with brother Charles Bidwill Jr. until 1972, when he purchased the team outright.

During his ownership tenure, Bidwill moved the franchise from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988. The Cardinals won the NFC Championship in 2008 and advanced to Super Bowl XLIII.

Known for his commitment to diversity in hiring, Bidwill in 2004 became the first NFL owner to hire a Black head coach (Dennis Green) and general manager (Rod Graves) at the same time.

Bidwill will join his father, Charles Bidwill Sr., who owned the team from 1933-47, in the Ring of Honor.

The other members are former coach Jimmy Conzelman, tackle Dan Dierdorf, running back John “Paddy” Driscoll, running back/defensive back Marshall Goldberg, wide receiver Roy Green, quarterback Jim Hart, cornerback Dick “Night Train” Lane, running back Ollie Matson, running back Ernie Nevers, quarterback Carson Palmer, safety Pat Tillman, running back Charley Trippi, quarterback Kurt Warner, cornerback Roger Wehrli, cornerback Aeneas Williams, safety Adrian Wilson and safety Larry Wilson.

–Field Level Media

