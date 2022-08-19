ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua vs. Usyk live results from Jeddah

The scores were 115-113, 116-112 for Usyk, and 115-113 for Joshua. Boxing News 24 scored it for Usyk 9-3. Joshua looked strong in rounds eight and nine, landing hard shots to the body and head. However, Usyk came back strong in the tenth to outwork Joshua by a wide margin.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Casemiro
Person
Anthony Joshua
Boxing Scene

Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua

Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Is Oleksandr Usyk the new Lineal Heavyweight Champion?

By Geoffrey Ciani: Oleksandr Usyk did it again. After winning a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua last September to win the unified IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight championship, Usyk has now made his first title defense in an immediate rematch, this time winning by split decision. It was a more competitive contest this...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua: I let myself down with behaviour after defeat by Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.Upon conceding a split decision in the fight in Jeddah, a furious Joshua stalked towards the changing room before returning to the ring, grabbing Usyk’s WBA and Ring Magazine belts and dropping them outside the ropes.The 32-year-old then confronted Usyk, saying, ‘you’re not strong, how did you beat me? How? I had character and determination’, before addressing the crowd with a confused rant about his past...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash

The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainian
The Independent

Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk: Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.BoxingAnthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler

Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn reacts to Fury criticizing Joshua and Usyk’s performance

By Jim Calfa: Eddie Hearn reacted in anger on Saturday night when asked about Tyson Fury’s negative remarks about Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Given that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) had cried at the post-fight press conference, Hearn felt it was low...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy