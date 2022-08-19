Read full article on original website
Watch emotional Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk then deliver rambling speech
ANTHONY JOSHUA threw Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight belts out of the ring before hijacking the microphone to deliver a bizarre speech after his loss to the Ukrainian. The British boxing icon was defeated a second time by Usyk, this time via split decision. After the result was announced, Joshua threw Usyk's...
Boxing Scene
Fury On Usyk-Joshua Rematch: One Of Worst Heavyweight Title Fights I've Ever Seen, Both Were Sh!te
Tyson Fury didn’t waste any time in contradicting his latest retirement claim. Naturally, it came at the expense of the only other heavyweight on the planet who matters in the sport’s long-desired quest to crown an undisputed champion in boxing’s most storied division. The unbeaten two-time lineal...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua vs. Usyk live results from Jeddah
The scores were 115-113, 116-112 for Usyk, and 115-113 for Joshua. Boxing News 24 scored it for Usyk 9-3. Joshua looked strong in rounds eight and nine, landing hard shots to the body and head. However, Usyk came back strong in the tenth to outwork Joshua by a wide margin.
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk bests Anthony Joshua by split decision, calls out Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk retained his three heavyweight titles with a split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua in a rematch on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. One judge scored the bout for Joshua, 115-113, but was overruled by tallies of 115-113 and 116-112 in favor of Usyk, who defeated Joshua for a second time.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Is Oleksandr Usyk the new Lineal Heavyweight Champion?
By Geoffrey Ciani: Oleksandr Usyk did it again. After winning a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua last September to win the unified IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight championship, Usyk has now made his first title defense in an immediate rematch, this time winning by split decision. It was a more competitive contest this...
Anthony Joshua: I let myself down with behaviour after defeat by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua has acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.Upon conceding a split decision in the fight in Jeddah, a furious Joshua stalked towards the changing room before returning to the ring, grabbing Usyk’s WBA and Ring Magazine belts and dropping them outside the ropes.The 32-year-old then confronted Usyk, saying, ‘you’re not strong, how did you beat me? How? I had character and determination’, before addressing the crowd with a confused rant about his past...
Boxing Scene
Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash
The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
Boxing Scene
Froch: Fury is Best at Heavyweight, Uses His Weight Effectively, He Can Beat Usyk
After watching the fight on Saturday, former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch feels confident that WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury will defeat WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk retained the titles with a very impressive twelve round decision win over Joshua in their rematch, which took place...
Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk: Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.BoxingAnthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler
Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn reacts to Fury criticizing Joshua and Usyk’s performance
By Jim Calfa: Eddie Hearn reacted in anger on Saturday night when asked about Tyson Fury’s negative remarks about Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Given that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) had cried at the post-fight press conference, Hearn felt it was low...
