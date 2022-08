Summers County ARH is holding a career fair with same-day interview opportunities. Walk-ins are welcome. The fair is being held at the Summers County ARH Hospital today from 10 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Additionally, they are offering new scholarship opportunities for individuals interested in becoming an RN.

