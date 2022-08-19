Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for suggesting solar and wind energy don’t work at night
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that solar and wind energy don’t work at night, prompting online mockery. The Georgia Republican was speaking in front of an audience when she suggested that if the US takes measures to move to the use of more renewable energy, including wind turbines and solar panels, it would lead to fridges, washing machines, and air conditioners becoming unusable. She appeared to suggest that electric lights would only work during the day and that there wouldn’t be sufficient power for all the appliances in a modern home. “Thank god for air conditioning. Let’s talk about refrigerators....
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
New incentives for clean energy aren’t enough. The Inflation Reduction Act was just a first step.
The new Inflation Reduction Act is stuffed with subsidies for everything from electric vehicles to heat pumps, and incentives for just about every form of clean energy. But pouring money into technology is just one step toward solving the climate change problem. Wind and solar farms won’t be built without enough power lines to connect their electricity […] The post New incentives for clean energy aren’t enough. The Inflation Reduction Act was just a first step. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: A big boost to wind and solar is coming, but be patient…
Panasonic launches new warranty package for solar and battery storage The company now offers a 25-year warranty for its panels and 10 years for its energy storage system. Clean energy group asks FERC to re-do TVA plan that would replace coal with gas The group asked the commission to evaluate replacing TVA’s coal unit with renewables, energy efficiency and storage, instead of gas, as part of the commission’s review of a proposed new gas pipeline that would serve TVA’s proposed gas unit.
Sunrun CEO Powell sees need for more rooftop solar
As the head of the nation's largest rooftop solar installer, Mary Powell has a stake in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make rooftop solar more affordable. But the CEO of Sunrun's excitement about the bill's passage goes beyond business. Powell was passionate about climate change long before it was a topic at cocktail parties. Now that President Joe Biden has signed the legislation into law, Powell believes the residential solar industry's growth will accelerate, inching the nation closer to reaching its climate goals.The Associated Press spoke with Powell about the impacts of the...
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs. Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by...
CNET
Solar Parking Lots Are a Win-Win Renewable Energy Solution. Why Aren't They Everywhere?
If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
electrek.co
Biden will sign Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, affecting EV credits
Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, which means Monday, August 15 is the last day to qualify for the “old” EV Tax credit. Update: The bill is now signed. The Inflation Reduction Act is law. The bill includes many improvements to make the...
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
CARS・
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant materials.“I...
FOXBusiness
Ford laying off 3,000 employees to cut costs, pay for EV transition
Ford is laying off approximately 2,000 salaried employees and about 1,000 agency personnel as it looks to lead a new era of connected and electric vehicles. "Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in a letter to employees on Monday. "It requires focus, clarity and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors."
You can get a $7,500 tax credit to buy an electric car, but it's really complicated
The Biden administration's climate and health care bill revamps the available tax credits for buyers of electric cars. Here's what to know about how they work.
A Lot of EV Shoppers Left Hanging After New Tax Credit Rules
Kristen Lee / The DriveThe tax credit revision cuts benefits from many popular EVs and leaves prospective buyers with little recourse.
CNBC
EV recycling efforts are expanding rapidly in Europe, remarks Li-Cycle Corp. CEO
Ajay Kochhar Li-Cycle Corp. CEO joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss scaling EV battery recycling, U.S. domestic manufacturing of rare-earth materials, and projections for EV uptake.
Solar: Always Looking For the Next Best Thing!
Reading my work, you will sense my affinity for technology and gadgets. It was the driving force to get involved with successful and unsuccessful crowdfunding. As an early adopter, I found it compelling to get in on the ground floor.
insideevs.com
Explained: The Updated EV Tax Credit Rules
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last Tuesday, saw one obligation for the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit come into immediate effect. For now, EVs and PHEVs must be assembled in North America in order to qualify for the tax credit. That's the only new rule until January 2023, which is when more obligations will come into place.
5 Battery Storage Stocks to Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act
The renewable energy sector presents many opportunities for investors. Battery storage stocks are among the most exciting of those opportunities. Considering the intermittent availability of renewable energy resources like solar and wind, energy storage solutions are needed to ensure the reliability of the power from these sources. What are the best battery storage stocks to buy now?
electrek.co
Testing EBL’s big and small power stations for lots (or a little) off-grid power on a budget
Portable power stations perform the same role as an old-fashioned gas-powered generator but in a cleaner and safer way. They have an on-board battery matched with an inverter to provide silent, clean, and exhaust-free electricity anywhere you can carry them. With so many options available these days, the trickiest part can be just choosing the right size. Having recently tested two of EBL’s power stations side by side (the EBL Voyager 1000 and EBL Voyager 330), I had the chance to see how and where I might fit different-sized power stations into my life.
The Verge
California is ready to drag the rest of the US into the EV age
California is poised to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles — a far-reaching policy that is likely to reverberate throughout the rest of the country and the world. On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board will issue the new rules that were first rolled out by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020, which would require 100 percent of new cars sold in the state to be free of carbon emissions, according to The New York Times.
