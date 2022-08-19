Bluezone to Launch a Made in Italy Zone

Italian companies will shine at the next edition of Munich Fabric Start ’s denim-centric show Bluezone in a newly launched special section called The Italian Luster.

The Made in Italy area will debut during Bluezone ’s two-day run Aug. 30-31 in Munich and feature five respected players in the Italian supply chain upholding the country’s reputation for quality, innovation and research.

The participants will include trims and accessories producer ACM, a 40-year-old GRS certified company based in Grumello del Monte best known for its wide selection of buttons made from metal, eco-sustainable substances, natural sources or polyester. Joining ACM in the area will be Padua-based FashionArt, a firm founded by Andrea Rambaldi that specializes in the design and production of luxury garments from start to finish, and Elleti, a garment and wash maker from San Bonifacio, near Verona, that is best known for its unique denim treatments and ability to personalize apparel.

Rapidly expanding since its formation in the 1980s, Elleti Group now operates two facilities in Italy, three in Romania and five in Tunisia. It acquired the renowned Italian laundry Martelli Lavorazioni Tessili in 2016 and became the exclusive partner of Wiser Wash for Europe and the Mediterranean (Portugal exempted) in 2020 and has since implemented the latter’s patented process with a low environmental impact into its production sites.

These three companies will be highlighted in a standalone area on the top floor of the Catalyzer Hall at Bluezone while the remaining two Italian Luster participants, Padua-based textile manufacturer Berto Industria Tessile and Olimpias Group, a supplier of textiles and services for the industry, will show in their own booths in the hall.

The quintet consists of returning companies and those showing at Bluezone for the first time.

Complimentary gifts such as yoga mats, backpacks, bags and other items from Carpi-based Cadica Group will also be distributed as part of the promotion.

“The Italian Luster will offer all visitors a deep dive into the companies that have turbocharged growth by focusing on quality, innovation and research,” said Barbara Gnutti, an Italian fashion insider who worked with Munich Fabric Start to create the new area. “Visiting a research and development innovation area like The Italian Luster will be able to inspire many people’s future collections from the creation of fabrics, accessories, pattern making and washes on garments.”

Bluezone, together with the Catalyzer and Keyhouse shows-within-the-show, is expected to draw more than 90 international denim mills, weavers, manufacturers and suppliers. The show’s overall motto this season is “Campus,” and various high school-inspired attractions–including a yellow school bus and an onsite basketball court–will set the teen-themed mood. In addition, there will be a charity store selling official Bluezone merchandise and 50 percent of its proceeds will be donated to the Fair for Ukraine charity project initiated by Bluezone’s producer, Munich Fabric Start Exhibitions GmbH.

Bluezone’s mother event, international textile show Munich Fabric Start, will run simultaneously with Bluezone–though one day longer–from Aug. 30-Sep. 1. Featuring 1,500 fall/winter 2023-24 offerings from nearly 900 exhibitors, this 50th edition of the show will have a theme of “Far Furore” to emphasize the excitement that the gathering and its featured collections are expected to generate.

“Now is the time to think big. Now is the time to move forward with courage, to exploit potential and to grow beyond limits. That is exactly what we have done this season: with growth and a broader portfolio. We are stronger than ever,” said Sebastian Klinder , managing director of Munich Fabric Start Exhibitions.