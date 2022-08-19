ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bluezone to Launch a Made in Italy Zone

By Christopher Blomquist
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago

Italian companies will shine at the next edition of Munich Fabric Start ’s denim-centric show Bluezone in a newly launched special section called The Italian Luster.

The Made in Italy area will debut during Bluezone ’s two-day run Aug. 30-31 in Munich and feature five respected players in the Italian supply chain upholding the country’s reputation for quality, innovation and research.

The participants will include trims and accessories producer ACM, a 40-year-old GRS certified company based in Grumello del Monte best known for its wide selection of buttons made from metal, eco-sustainable substances, natural sources or polyester. Joining ACM in the area will be Padua-based FashionArt, a firm founded by Andrea Rambaldi that specializes in the design and production of luxury garments from start to finish, and Elleti, a garment and wash maker from San Bonifacio, near Verona, that is best known for its unique denim treatments and ability to personalize apparel.

Rapidly expanding since its formation in the 1980s, Elleti Group now operates two facilities in Italy, three in Romania and five in Tunisia. It acquired the renowned Italian laundry Martelli Lavorazioni Tessili in 2016 and became the exclusive partner of Wiser Wash for Europe and the Mediterranean (Portugal exempted) in 2020 and has since implemented the latter’s patented process with a low environmental impact into its production sites.

These three companies will be highlighted in a standalone area on the top floor of the Catalyzer Hall at Bluezone while the remaining two Italian Luster participants, Padua-based textile manufacturer Berto Industria Tessile and Olimpias Group, a supplier of textiles and services for the industry, will show in their own booths in the hall.

The quintet consists of returning companies and those showing at Bluezone for the first time.

Complimentary gifts such as yoga mats, backpacks, bags and other items from Carpi-based Cadica Group will also be distributed as part of the promotion.

“The Italian Luster will offer all visitors a deep dive into the companies that have turbocharged growth by focusing on quality, innovation and research,” said Barbara Gnutti, an Italian fashion insider who worked with Munich Fabric Start to create the new area. “Visiting a research and development innovation area like The Italian Luster will be able to inspire many people’s future collections from the creation of fabrics, accessories, pattern making and washes on garments.”

Bluezone, together with the Catalyzer and Keyhouse shows-within-the-show, is expected to draw more than 90 international denim mills, weavers, manufacturers and suppliers. The show’s overall motto this season is “Campus,” and various high school-inspired attractions–including a yellow school bus and an onsite basketball court–will set the teen-themed mood. In addition, there will be a charity store selling official Bluezone merchandise and 50 percent of its proceeds will be donated to the Fair for Ukraine charity project initiated by Bluezone’s producer, Munich Fabric Start Exhibitions GmbH.

Bluezone’s mother event, international textile show Munich Fabric Start, will run simultaneously with Bluezone–though one day longer–from Aug. 30-Sep. 1. Featuring 1,500 fall/winter 2023-24 offerings from nearly 900 exhibitors, this 50th edition of the show will have a theme of “Far Furore” to emphasize the excitement that the gathering and its featured collections are expected to generate.

“Now is the time to think big. Now is the time to move forward with courage, to exploit potential and to grow beyond limits. That is exactly what we have done this season: with growth and a broader portfolio. We are stronger than ever,” said Sebastian Klinder , managing director of Munich Fabric Start Exhibitions.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Off-Price Retail Just Made This ‘Rare’ Move

Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

81% of CEOs Expect This Kind of Recession: Week Ahead

A shallow recession could take hold sometime over the next 12 to 18 months. That’s according to the latest Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence survey in collaboration with The Business Council, which declined for the fifth consecutive period in the third quarter of 2022. The measure now stand at 34, down from 42 in the second quarter. A reading below 50 points reflects more negative than positive responses. The measure is considered to have fallen deeper into negative territory to lows not seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. CEOs in the latest survey were asked to describe the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

China’s Once-Dominant Luxury E-tailer Files for Bankruptcy

Does luxury have a potential problem in China? Maybe. Global governments and economists expect a global recession in the months ahead, and not even China would be immune. Online luxury retailer Secoo‘s bankruptcy filing could be the opening salvo that hints at broader disruption ahead. Asian media said Beijing Siku Shangmao Co, the parent of Nasdaq-listed Secoo Holding Ltd., filed a bankruptcy petition this week in a Beijing court. Secoo has been plagued by contractual disputes over alleged nonpayment, and the petition followed a recent legal loss to Prada, which had demanded that a Shanghai court freeze over $1.6 million of Secoo’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Textiles#Design#Made In Italy#Italian#Munich Fabric Start#Acm#Grs#Grumello Del Monte#Padua#Fashionart#Elleti Group#Wiser Wash
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Inks Logistics Fulfillment Deal With Expanding Furniture Giant

Maersk has signed a multi-year global integrated logistics and fulfilment agreement with Castlery, a Singaporean furniture retailer. By leveraging Maersk’s capabilities in managing supply chains amid ongoing disruptions, the partnership will enable Castlery to offer seamless delivery for its customers, reducing wait times for orders to one to two months–about three times faster than the industry average of three to six months. As Castlery expands into international markets, including Australia and the United States, which contributed to 80 percent of the firm’s total revenue, Maersk’s landside facilities and expertise in these markets will create additional values for Castlery to optimize time and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Mustang and Texaid Join Forces to Collect Used Clothing

German denim brand Mustang has teamed with Texaid, a 44-year-old Swiss-based organization that spearheads the professional collection, sorting and recycling of used textiles. The newly launched partnership is an in-store collection program gathering used clothing in more than 70 standalone Mustang stores across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland. “Today’s linear system of ‘take-make-waste’ needs to change. New textiles are produced used and discarded instead of putting them to a second use. The production of new textiles requires natural resources that are limited, and the current system has a significant negative impact on our planet,” Texaid...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Kanye West Refuses to ‘Sit Up and Apologize’ for Yeezy Gap Rollout

Perpetual controversy machine Kanye West defended the rollout of his new Balenciaga-engineered Yeezy Gap collection Thursday after an Instagram post and a distinctive store floor strategy had some accusing the rapper-turned designer of fetishizing homelessness. The now-notorious giant black bags that some dubbed “trash bags” and which Ye—the Grammy-winning artist legally changed his name in October—insists are actually “construction bags,” first debuted four weeks ago when Gap unveiled its new Yeezy collection at its Times Square flagship. Pictures from the event show the new line—items include hoodies, tees, tanks, overalls, a parka and a bodysuit—piled into large, black bags rather than hung...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

For Nordstrom, Rack Is Proving a Tough Nut to Crack

The Nordstrom Inc. customer is still spending, but demand decelerated in the quarter. In a Nutshell: Customer demand fell in the second quarter starting in June, mostly at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors. Customers, he said “want what they want,” and that means newness more so than low prices. For now, the company is seeing “no signs of trade down.” Customers in the second quarter mostly stayed away from clearance sales and private-label items. The lowest income shoppers—the ones more likely visiting Rack—seem to be more affected by inflation than those with deeper pockets. “We are updating our outlook for the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?

With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Warehouse Worker Injuries Spur New OSHA Initiative

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched a regional initiative to protect workers and reduce injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution yards’ industries. OSHA’s “Regional Emphasis Program for Warehousing Operation” focuses on industry employers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Washington. “With the rapid growth of e-commerce, the warehousing industry has significantly expanded,” Michael Rivera, OSHA regional administrator in Philadelphia, said. “This emphasis program will address hazardous conditions these workers continuously face every day. Through coordinated outreach, education efforts and on-site inspections, OSHA is determined to identify hazardous workplace conditions and hold industry...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup

Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

A Sneak Peek into Responsible Denim Production at Siddiqsons

Founded in 1958 as the first denim company in Pakistan, Siddiqsons strives to deliver on its longtime goal to produce the most innovative and responsible denim garments for its partners. With what the company describes as a “rich history of firsts” in the textile industry, the manufacturer aims to develop more processes and product that further its commitment to people and the planet. Rivet recently caught up with Scott Gress, president, North American sales and marketing at Siddiqsons, to uncover how the company is approaching responsible denim production and dive into the mill’s latest innovations and technology processes. Rivet: Siddiqsons just launched...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Why Levi Strauss Built a Machine Learning-Powered Shipping Optimization Engine

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is hoping a new machine learning technology can help it circumvent some of the current issues plaguing its supply chain and distribution networks. As part of the company’s digital transformation journey shooting for $10 billion in revenue by 2027, Levi Strauss developed the Better Optimization Of Shipping and Transport (BOOST) engine. The BOOST engine is designed to efficiently fill e-commerce fulfillment orders by using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the best location to dispatch each individual item. “When somebody goes online to make a purchase, we have distribution centers where we keep inventory specifically...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Xcel Brands CEO Believes This Live Shopping Site ‘Has it All’

Verb Technology Co. celebrated the launch of Market, its new 24/7 social shopping platform, late last month with what CEO Rory Cutaia described as “three days of peace, love and livestream shopping.” Shopfest featured hours of continuous programmed content from a selection of platform partners, including the fashion label Halston, luxury resale site myGemma and long-running television show “America Ninja Warrior.” Each day consisted of six emceed presentations broadcasted from studios on the East and West Coasts, as well as an assortment of interspersed commercials from other Market-hosted brands. Like the broader platform, products spanned an assortment of categories, including fashion,...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Rail Workers Could See 24% Pay Hike

President Biden’s Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) laid out proposed terms of a new contract agreement for railroad workers and employers that, if accepted, marks the largest pay hike in more than three decades. The PEB, established by the president in July, made its recommendations report public on Wednesday following a round of hearings last month looking into the causes of the more than two-year contract dispute involving some 115,000 workers. The PEB’s recommendation calls for an immediate 14.1 percent increase in pay and ultimately a 24 percent compounded increase over the five-year contract. The PEB also recommended bonuses totaling $5,000. “While the Biden...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

On Running Raises Full-Year Forecast, But Looks to Cut Costs

The Swiss running brand On raised its full-year growth forecast for a second time this year Tuesday. Though On acknowledged ongoing “macroeconomic developments and potential consumer demand impacts,” a “very successful” first half of the year led it to raise its full-year sales forecast from 1.04 billion francs ($1.09 billion) to 1.1 billion francs ($1.16 billion). On also upped its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance from 137 million francs ($144 million) to 145 million francs (S153 million), but kept its expected adjusted EBITDA margin at 13.2 percent. In a Nutshell: Though On remains optimistic about its full-year prospects, co-CEO...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Trends Favor Fun and Function

Men’s fashion has revealed its many sides for Spring/Summer 2023. Desert hues and workwear denim trended at Project Las Vegas. Preppy classics and minimal streetwear ruled at Chicago Collective. Deconstructed suiting and vacation wear heated up men’s fashion weeks across Europe. Then there are trends currently at retail with room to grow. A new report by retail analytics firm Edited points to comfort-driven staples and outdoor-inspired apparel and accessories as key areas for retailers to invest in for next spring. Denim has new opportunities to flex its muscles. Bermuda shorts, an item seen on Prada’s and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan’s S/S...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Golf Star Lydia Ko Personalizes Performance Shoe with Ecco

Ecco is teaming up with its brand ambassador Lydia Ko to release a custom version of its new Biom G5 shoe inspired by the professional golfer’s South Korean and New Zealand heritage. Unveiled Wednesday, the golf shoe will feature in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. Ecco plans to celebrate the release with Ko Sept. 14 at an in-person event in Orlando, Fla. Ko designed her Ecco Biom G5 with cherry blossoms styled on one side of the shoe and black ferns on the other, homages to the country the Ladies Professional Golf Association star was born in, South Korea, and the one...
GOLF
Sourcing Journal

Did West Coast Labor Talks Stall? Union Speaks Out

The union representing more than 22,000 West Coast dockworkers confirmed Friday talks continue with employers on a new contract and called anything to the contrary “rumors.”   “The union and the employer have agreed to not discuss negotiations in the media, and any rumors about what happens at the negotiating table are second, third or fourth hand,” the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said in a statement late Friday. “The union has no comment on unsourced rumors except to say that the parties continue to negotiate.”  The statement came on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report Friday stating talks had...
SEATTLE, WA
Sourcing Journal

BOA Technology, Burton Utilize Aetrex Foot-Scanning Tech

Aetrex shared details on what has been a four-year partnership with BOA Technology Inc., the maker of the BOA Fit System, Tuesday. According to Aetrex, BOA has been utilizing its Albert 2 Pro foot-scanning technology since it launched its Performance Fit Lab four years ago. The fit-focused company used the tech to scan an athlete’s unique feet, collecting 3D foot measurements and biomechanical data through motion capture and force plates so as to better understand how variations in foot shape, the construction of footwear uppers and material choice impact performance, Aetrex said. Beyond using scan data to select and recruit testers with...
VERMONT STATE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy