Friends establish Jessica Avelis-Fontenot Memorial Scholarship
NATCHITOCHES – Friends of Jessica Avelis-Fontenot have created a scholarship in her memory to benefit a Northwestern State University student majoring in English education. Avelis-Fontenot, a long-time teacher at Natchitoches Central High School lost her battle with cancer Aug. 16. Avelis-Fontenot was a “daughter, wife, mother, educator and devout...
Honoring the Legacy-Remembering Sylvia Morrow
A group of family members, pastors, classmates, civic leaders, and area residents filled the Ben D. Johnson Park pavilion Saturday, August 20 to commemorate the life of Ms. Sylvia Marie Morrow on the anniversary of her passing in 2021. Ms. Morrow’s sister, Sharon Morrow, organized the event which was emceed...
Obituary for Georgia Pearl Smith
Georgia Pearl Smith, 86, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Leesville, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23 from 5-8pm and Wednesday, August 24 from 10am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. To read the full obituary click here.
Zach Bryan Sold Out An Arena In Louisiana For The First Time Since Elvis In 1977
Zach Bryan and Elvis Presley. Zach played Bulls, Bands, & Barrels at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA and sold the place out. Honestly, not very surprising for him, it seems like he’s been selling out every venue he’s played recently and deservedly so. Seeing him in West Virginia last Thursday cemented what we already knew.
Obituary for Trinidad Stallings
Trinidad Stallings, 92, of Leesville, passed away on August 23rd, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday August 26, 2022, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville.
Fort Polk Hosts Round Table Meeting for Area Civic Leaders
FORT POLK, La. — Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commander, hosted a luncheon Aug. 17 to introduce himself to area civic leaders and let them know their importance to the installation. Gardner replaced outgoing commander Maj. Gen. David Doyle in a change of command ceremony July 11. Gardner shared his priorities with the civic leaders, including the importance of caring for Soldiers and their Families, building readiness and success in the JRTC and Fort Polk campaign plans. “We are in a unique situation at Fort Polk in that even though we are small, we have everything a much larger base has,” Gardner said. “But it’s not just about what we have; at Fort Polk you’re not just a name or a number. You’re part of the Fort Polk Family.” He shared how Fort Polk units were aligned with area parishes to provide support. They included: •3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division with Vernon and Sabine parishes •Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital with Natchitoches Parish •46th Engineer Battalion with Rapides Parish •519th Military Police Battalion with Beauregard Parish •32nd Hospital Center with Calcasieu Parish Gardner also gave an update on the Naming Commission and provided a timeline for the expected renaming of the post, no later than Jan. 1, 2024. Among the elected officials in attendance were State Rep. Charles Owen, State Sen. Mike Reese, Leesville Mayor Rick Allen, New Llano Mayor Carolyn Todd, Anacoco Mayor Keith Lewing, and DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton. Also in attendance were Tommie Seaton representing U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Woody Daigle representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Lee Turner representing U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Reese thanked Gardner for spreading the “positive” things about Fort Polk with the rest of the Army during Winning the Fight for Talent visits with other installations. “We’re open to recommendations and suggestions to improve things for Soldiers,” Reese said. Allen also pledged Leesville’s support to JRTC and Fort Polk, especially with infrastructure improvements. “Entrance Road has never looked like it was headed to the Home of Heroes,” Allen said. “We’re going to change that.” The JRTC and Fort Polk will host other events for area educational and civic organization leaders on Aug. 30 at the annual State of JRTC event Sept. 2.
Obituary for Troy Wilson Ray
Troy Wilson Ray, 89, of DeRidder, LA passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, August 25 from 10am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Thursday, August 25 at 12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. To read full obituary click here.
City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular...
Incident at Grant High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
Vernon Parish Back to School Changes
Leesville, La - Vernon Parish Students are heading back to school today, Aug. 22, 2022. With 18 schools in the parish alone, thousands of students from Kindergarten to High School are expected to return this year. And with that new school year comes new rules, especially when it comes to safety.
Ruston (LA) Fire Department Dedicates New Apparatus
Firefighters with the Ruston (LA) Fire Department dedicated a new pumper with a speech, a blessing and a push-in ceremony, according to report published by the Lincoln Parish Journal. Although the truck is in service, it needs about $100,000 of hose and equipment, according to the report, which also said...
City of Leesville 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project Underway
Leesville, La - Yesterday, The City of Leesville announced at the City Council Meeting, a resolution was accepted by the council for the Notice of Award for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project. Phase 1 of the project will include Jean St., where Port Arthur Terrace ends and will continue over the bridge, to the way to the 4 way intersection of John Paul Jones and Dennis St. A portion of Abe Allen Memorial Dr. will be included in phase 1 as well, due to a culvert that was replaced earlier in front of West Leesville Elementary School. The preconstruction meeting is scheduled for this week to determine a timeline for the project. Another city project has approved a bid and is awaiting approval to award. It will be submitted this week. Phase 1 of that project is the replacement of the water lines on Harrison St and Allen Ave. Mayor Rick Allen advised that Phase 2 of that project is replacing the asphalt on those roads after the water lines have been replaced. There is no projected timeline on this project at this time.
Obituary for Russell Kelly White
Russell Kelly White, 53, of DeRidder, LA passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, August 22 from 10am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Monday, August 22 at 12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. To read the full obituary click here.
Obituary for David Michael Baker
David Michael “Mike” Baker, 75, of Leesville, LA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27 from 11am-2pm at First Presbyterian Church of DeRidder. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 27 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church of DeRidder. To read full obituary click...
Obituary for Alva Mae Squyres
Alva Mae Squyres, 90, of Leesville passed away August 22, 2022. Full Obituary is pending. For updates click here.
Leesville Police Officer Awarded
Leesville, La - Beth Westlake, Chief of The Leesville Police Department awarded Mike Bailey with the “Officer of the Quarter Award'' yesterday at the city council meeting. The recipient is chosen by their peers and recognized for their loyalty and dedication to the Leesville City Police Department and the citizens of the City of Leesville. Thank you Officer Bailey. We appreciate your service!
Obituary for Jason Billy Ray Jones
Jason Billie Ray Jones, 85, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27 from 2-3pm at New Beginning Bible Church. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 27 at 3pm at New Beginning Bible Church. To read the full obituary click here.
Merchants and Farmers Announces New CEO
Leesville, LA - Ken Hughes, Chairman/President & CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Luke Brandon as the new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Brandon will be responsible for financial records/reporting, board reports/presentation, asset/liability management, budgeting, purchasing/accounts payable, facilities management, financial market analysis/monitoring, investments, and interest rate analysis.
Obituary for Huey Sheppard Haymon
Huey Sheppard Haymon, 94 of Leesville, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. Visition will be Wednesday August 24, 2022 at Good Hope Baptist Church from 6 PM until the time of service on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. To read...
Grant High School student found with firearm
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Grant High School student was located with a firearm. GPSO said the student is in the custody of law enforcement and that this appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported and GPSO said there is no further threat.
