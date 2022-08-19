Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road.

Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started moving in the area.

We are working to get more details and checking to see if anyone was hurt.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.