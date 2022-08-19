ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland

By Patty Coller
 5 days ago

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road.

Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren

Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started moving in the area.

We are working to get more details and checking to see if anyone was hurt.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.

WFMJ.com

Motorcyclist in fatal Milton Township crash identified

The victim of a fatal motorcycle accident in Mahoning County has been identified. OSP says the 57-year-old Francis Cooper Jr. of Diamond, Ohio struck a deer along Mahoning Avenue, just east of Route 534 in Milton Township after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers say Cooper was ejected from the motorcycle upon...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
explore venango

Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Crews battle Mercer County garage fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night. Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Semi rolls over at Girard gas station

A semi-truck and trailer rolled over onto their side at the Pilot Truck Stop in Girard entrance along Salt Springs Road. Roadways near the accident are open, emergency crews are on-site to assist. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
