Sue Heston, age 84, of Monroe, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Pella Regional Health Center in Pella, Iowa. Sue was born on February 3, 1938 in Grapeland, Texas to John L. and Lucy J. (Brimberry) Prestridge. She was raised in Montalba, Texas and graduated from Palestine High School in the class of 1956. She worked at a clothing store in Dallas, Texas while living with her sister, Faye. It was in Dallas where she fell in love with an Air Force man from Iowa, Doyle Heston. During Doyle’s two years in the service overseas, he continued to send endearing letters to Sue. Upon his return, they were married at Montalba Baptist Church on August 10, 1958. The newlyweds moved five miles south of Fairfield, Iowa to the Heston farm where they established their home. They lived on the farm for 30 years where they were blessed with four children: Sherri, Phillip, Mark, and Matthew. In 1988, they moved from the farm into Fairfield where Sue held part-time jobs at Bond Christian Bookstore, 3D Phone Shop, and Fairfield School District – Food Service. In 2004, they retired and moved to Palestine, Texas.

MONROE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO