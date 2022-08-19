Read full article on original website
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
Shirley Boomershine
Shirley Ann Boomershine, 85, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born on April 20, 1937, at her parents’ home in rural Mahaska County, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Silvers) Cameron. She attended Oskaloosa High School. In January of 1952, she was united in marriage to Chelsea Hunt. To this union 3 children were born. They divorced years later. On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gerald Boomershine in Lancaster, Missouri. To this union 2 children were born.
Walter Cubit
This is the story of an ordinary man living an ordinary life with extra-ordinary blessings. I was the seventh child of Andrew and Nellie Cubit and was born on October 23, 1925, north of Evans, Iowa. Our family doctor, Dr. E.B. Wilcox, stayed overnight at our home in order to be present for my arrival. I was blessed to be born into a Christian home and there were three older brothers and three older sisters who welcomed me into the family. I also had another brother and sister later. These eight brothers and sisters have always been a special blessing to me.
Sue Heston
Sue Heston, age 84, of Monroe, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Pella Regional Health Center in Pella, Iowa. Sue was born on February 3, 1938 in Grapeland, Texas to John L. and Lucy J. (Brimberry) Prestridge. She was raised in Montalba, Texas and graduated from Palestine High School in the class of 1956. She worked at a clothing store in Dallas, Texas while living with her sister, Faye. It was in Dallas where she fell in love with an Air Force man from Iowa, Doyle Heston. During Doyle’s two years in the service overseas, he continued to send endearing letters to Sue. Upon his return, they were married at Montalba Baptist Church on August 10, 1958. The newlyweds moved five miles south of Fairfield, Iowa to the Heston farm where they established their home. They lived on the farm for 30 years where they were blessed with four children: Sherri, Phillip, Mark, and Matthew. In 1988, they moved from the farm into Fairfield where Sue held part-time jobs at Bond Christian Bookstore, 3D Phone Shop, and Fairfield School District – Food Service. In 2004, they retired and moved to Palestine, Texas.
Ronald Fosdyck
Ronald E. Fosdyck, 81, of Ottumwa, died at 2 a.m. August 18, 2022 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. He was born March 20, 1941 in Ottumwa to Clarence Eugene and LaVonna Best Fosdyck. Ronald married Karen Helmick on September 19, 1959 and she preceded him in death on October 7, 2015.
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
Kristine Parker
Kristine Marie Parker, 62, of Ottumwa died at 12:15 a.m. August 21, 2022 at her home. She was born June 12, 1960 in Ottumwa to Robert P. and Marjorie E. Howard Cullinan Sr. She married Patrick Earnest Parker April 29, 1978. A 1978 graduate of Ottumwa High School, she had...
Bonnie Hazelwood
Bonnie Louise Hazelwood, 88, formerly of 416 W. Finley, died at 7:14 p.m. August 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Ottumwa. She was born August 3, 1934 in Abilene, TX. She married William D. “Bill” Hazelwood September 1, 1956 and he preceded her in death January 11, 2007.
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
Reesa Howell
Reesa A. Howell, 37, of Albia, died at 8:30 a.m. August 17, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Reesa was born November 4, 1984 in Ottumwa to Roger and Rebecca Pilcher-Baldwin Howell Jr. She graduated from high school in Las Vegas, NV moving back to...
Richard McCoy
Richard Otis McCoy, 79, of Ottumwa died at 9:55 p.m. August 19, 2022 at his home. He was born January 21, 1943 in Agency to Lawrence and Celetha Haines McCoy. He married Vickie Lennie on June 26, 1962 in Fairfield. A resident of Ottumwa most of his life, Richard had...
Megan Reid
Megan Marie Reid age 29, passed away May 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City. A celebration of life gathering will be 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Jefferson County Park, Shelter #3. Memorials can be made to the...
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
Iowa man rescued from Appanoose County grain bin
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IOWA — A man was able to crawl to safety after being stuck in a grain bin for three hours on Monday thanks to work of first responders and neighboring farmers near Moravia. According to Moravia Fire and Rescue, both they and Centerville Fire and Rescue were paged at the same time to […]
Judge and hearing officer sue state education agency, claiming discrimination
A hearing officer and a former administrative law judge are each suing the Iowa Department of Education for alleged employment discrimination. Randy Reiter, who was hired by the Department of Education 46 years ago at age 22, is suing the department in Polk County District Court, alleging age discrimination and gender-based pay discrimination. State records […] The post Judge and hearing officer sue state education agency, claiming discrimination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin
(Moravia, IA) — A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the half-full grain bin. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
Ricky Wilkinson
Ricky Joe Wilkinson, 69, of Ottumwa, died at 5:14 p.m. August 18, 2022 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. He was born August 11, 1953 in Ottumwa to Marvin and Opal F. Sloan Wilkinson. Ricky married Garnett Louise Collins on November 10, 1987. A 1972 graduate of Ottumwa High School, Ricky...
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
Moravia Man Alive After Grain Bin Rescue
A man is in stable condition after being rescued from a grain bin in rural Moravia on Monday morning, according to officials. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 10:39 AM with reports of someone trapped in a grain bin on the 23000 block of Highway J18.
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
