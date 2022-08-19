The Hollister School District hosted its annual Night of the Tiger event Tuesday evening, Aug. 16. Students and their families were invited to the free back-to-school event, which offered food, school supplies, community outreach, entertainment and health services. In light of the weather forecast, the Family Fair was moved inside. The event proved successful, enabling students and their families to start the new school year off on a positive note.

HOLLISTER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO