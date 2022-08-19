ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wach.com

Man shot at North Pointe Estates dead

Columbia Police say the 20-year-old man who was shot at North Pointe Estates is dead Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found yesterday at the complex and sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the upper body. If you have any information about this incident,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter man wanted; connected to multiple car thefts

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter man is wanted in connection to a series of car thefts from a repair business, according to officials on Wednesday. Sumter police say 27-year-old Kingwood Smith Jr., along with several others, is suspected of being involved with car thefts from Performance Collision Center on Broad Road, as well as an apartment break-in at a nearby complex.
SUMTER, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
Elgin, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Elgin, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington officials rule shooting on Widgeon Drive as self-defense

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Officials in Lexington say the shooting death of a Colorado man during an August 16th home invasion is ruled as self-defense. The 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office say the shooting death of Matthew Stanfield, 33, was justified after Stanfield broke into a home in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in

A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies say Perry is being accused after...
REMBERT, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County missing woman found safe

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington County woman loses everything in house fire

Lexington, S.C (WACH) — A Lexington County woman and her dog have lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. The only things she has left are the clothes on her back. Mikayla Urban says her mother was laying in the bed when she heard a popping noise. Moments...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Woman allegedly assaults gas station customer, officials said.

Lexington Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a gas station customer last Friday. Officials say the woman in the photo is accused of assaulting a customer at a Circle K on Augusta Road in Lexington. She was seen on camera leaving in silver or grey four-door sedan,...
LEXINGTON, SC

