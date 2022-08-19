Read full article on original website
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
wach.com
Man shot at North Pointe Estates dead
Columbia Police say the 20-year-old man who was shot at North Pointe Estates is dead Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found yesterday at the complex and sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the upper body. If you have any information about this incident,...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
wach.com
Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
wach.com
Sumter man wanted; connected to multiple car thefts
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter man is wanted in connection to a series of car thefts from a repair business, according to officials on Wednesday. Sumter police say 27-year-old Kingwood Smith Jr., along with several others, is suspected of being involved with car thefts from Performance Collision Center on Broad Road, as well as an apartment break-in at a nearby complex.
abccolumbia.com
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
wach.com
Lexington officials rule shooting on Widgeon Drive as self-defense
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Officials in Lexington say the shooting death of a Colorado man during an August 16th home invasion is ruled as self-defense. The 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office say the shooting death of Matthew Stanfield, 33, was justified after Stanfield broke into a home in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood.
wach.com
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in
A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies say Perry is being accused after...
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
wach.com
Clarendon County missing woman found safe
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
wach.com
Lexington County woman loses everything in house fire
Lexington, S.C (WACH) — A Lexington County woman and her dog have lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. The only things she has left are the clothes on her back. Mikayla Urban says her mother was laying in the bed when she heard a popping noise. Moments...
wach.com
Deputies searching for Clarendon County woman missing for almost a month
Officials in Clarendon County they are searching for a woman who was last seen almost a month ago. Clarendon County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old Deanna Cannon has not been seen by her family since she left her mothers Summerton area home on July 28th. Deputies say she left with some...
wach.com
Community advocates believe bigger issues stem from North Pointe Estates property owners
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a shooting at a Columbia Apartment Complex that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, Columbia police tell us the victim has died. Community advocates exhausted with this pattern of violence and say the bigger issue could be stemming from this property.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
wach.com
Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
wach.com
Woman allegedly assaults gas station customer, officials said.
Lexington Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a gas station customer last Friday. Officials say the woman in the photo is accused of assaulting a customer at a Circle K on Augusta Road in Lexington. She was seen on camera leaving in silver or grey four-door sedan,...
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
