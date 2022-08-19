Read full article on original website
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Lennar
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar. Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Nordstrom Whale Trades For August 24
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nordstrom JWN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
What Are Whales Doing With Chevron
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chevron. Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.
Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Important Biotech Catalysts For August 24, 2022 - EoD Summary. The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) in adult patients. BioMarin shares traded as high as 2.28 percent, in a range of $91.39 to $93.68 on day volume of 648.08 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $92.90. The company shares traded at $94.84, up 2.09 percent in the after-hours trading session.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
Cano Health Whale Trades For August 24
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cano Health CANO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 24, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 10.56% at $1.57. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.74% at $13.44. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.38% at $0.61. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.20% at $12.36. Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.16% at $3.10. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF...
MercadoLibre Whale Trades For August 24
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Shiba Inu DEX Trading Volume Crashes 89% In Year
Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD decentralized exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap, has seen its trading volume decline by over $1.5 billion since it first launched last year. What Happened: Data from Dune Analytics shows ShibaSwap’s monthly trading volume for July was 311 million, an 80% decline from the $1.85.billion it recorded in July 2021.
How Is The Market Feeling About Mosaic?
Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) short percent of float has fallen 11.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.81 million shares sold short, which is 2.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Bill.com Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings BILL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
