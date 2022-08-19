ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Lennar

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar. Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nordstrom Whale Trades For August 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nordstrom JWN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Chevron

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chevron. Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Important Biotech Catalysts For August 24, 2022 - EoD Summary. The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) in adult patients. BioMarin shares traded as high as 2.28 percent, in a range of $91.39 to $93.68 on day volume of 648.08 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $92.90. The company shares traded at $94.84, up 2.09 percent in the after-hours trading session.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cano Health Whale Trades For August 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cano Health CANO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

MercadoLibre Whale Trades For August 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Shiba Inu DEX Trading Volume Crashes 89% In Year

Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD decentralized exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap, has seen its trading volume decline by over $1.5 billion since it first launched last year. What Happened: Data from Dune Analytics shows ShibaSwap’s monthly trading volume for July was 311 million, an 80% decline from the $1.85.billion it recorded in July 2021.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Mosaic?

Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) short percent of float has fallen 11.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.81 million shares sold short, which is 2.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill.com Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings BILL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

