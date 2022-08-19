Read full article on original website
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 24, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 10.56% at $1.57. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.74% at $13.44. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.38% at $0.61. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.20% at $12.36. Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.16% at $3.10. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Bears Lick Their Chops Over Robinhood's Stock, Here's Where The Bulls Could Step In
Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was trading flat on Wednesday after spiking up about 5% over the course of Monday and Tuesday. When the slight rise is paired with the 23% plunge between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, however, Robinhood may be settling into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart.
What Are Whales Doing With Lennar
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar. Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Mosaic?
Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) short percent of float has fallen 11.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.81 million shares sold short, which is 2.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
HubSpot Whale Trades For August 24
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HubSpot HUBS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Here's Why SolarEdge Technologies Shares Rose Today
SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG shares are traded higher by 2.13% to $294.61 on Wednesday. Shares of solar companies at large are trading higher in possible reaction to the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Else?. The White...
After Q2 Beat, Splunk Raises FY23 Revenue Outlook But Revises ARR Downwards
Splunk Inc SPLK reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 32% year-over-year to $798.75 million, beating the consensus of $747.78 million. Cloud revenue was $346 million (+59% Y/Y). Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 129%. 723 customers with cloud ARR greater than $1 million (+24% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS was $0.09 versus...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Wayfair Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analyzing Citi Trends's Short Interest
Citi Trends's (NASDAQ:CTRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.82 million shares sold short, which is 22.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Bloom Energy Shares Are Rising: What's Happening?
Bloom Energy Corp BE shares closed up 6.51% at $25.67 Wednesday afternoon. Clean energy stocks at large may be gaining following the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Else?. The White House Office of Management and Budget...
