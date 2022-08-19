Read full article on original website
Additional funding for wildfire response making a difference
EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
Telephone outage affecting 9-1-1 service
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a telephone outage can possibly affect the local residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from landline telephones. According to deputies, households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding area have been identified as being impacted...
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
Jurors begin deliberations in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Jurors began deliberations on Monday in the second trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Niles Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court Monday morning.
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office teams with DA for 'Town Hall'-style meetings with locals
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is partnering with the District Attorney’s (DA) office, and Code Enforcement to conduct five “Town Hall” style community meetings throughout the County starting September 1. These meetings will give local community members a chance to talk...
