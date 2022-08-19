ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Additional funding for wildfire response making a difference

EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
OREGON STATE
Telephone outage affecting 9-1-1 service

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a telephone outage can possibly affect the local residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from landline telephones. According to deputies, households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding area have been identified as being impacted...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
MEDFORD, OR
Jurors begin deliberations in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Jurors began deliberations on Monday in the second trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Niles Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court Monday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
