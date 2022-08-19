Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Benzinga
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 24, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 10.56% at $1.57. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.74% at $13.44. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.38% at $0.61. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.20% at $12.36. Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.16% at $3.10. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF...
Bears Lick Their Chops Over Robinhood's Stock, Here's Where The Bulls Could Step In
Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was trading flat on Wednesday after spiking up about 5% over the course of Monday and Tuesday. When the slight rise is paired with the 23% plunge between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, however, Robinhood may be settling into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart.
What Are Whales Doing With Lennar
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar. Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
MercadoLibre Whale Trades For August 24
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
HubSpot Whale Trades For August 24
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HubSpot HUBS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Important Biotech Catalysts For August 24, 2022 - EoD Summary. The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) in adult patients. BioMarin shares traded as high as 2.28 percent, in a range of $91.39 to $93.68 on day volume of 648.08 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $92.90. The company shares traded at $94.84, up 2.09 percent in the after-hours trading session.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Looking Into Relay Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Relay Therapeutics RLAY brought in sales totaling $365 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.76%, resulting in a loss of $76.79 million. Relay Therapeutics collected $419 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $62.05 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Earnings...
Shiba Inu DEX Trading Volume Crashes 89% In Year
Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD decentralized exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap, has seen its trading volume decline by over $1.5 billion since it first launched last year. What Happened: Data from Dune Analytics shows ShibaSwap’s monthly trading volume for July was 311 million, an 80% decline from the $1.85.billion it recorded in July 2021.
Benzinga
Analyzing Citi Trends's Short Interest
Citi Trends's (NASDAQ:CTRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.82 million shares sold short, which is 22.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Wayfair Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Benzinga
