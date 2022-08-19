ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Whales#Open Interest#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Axsome Therapeutics#Recent Whale Trades#Axsome Therapeutics Axsm
Benzinga

How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That

Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On

After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Lennar

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar. Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

MercadoLibre Whale Trades For August 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

HubSpot Whale Trades For August 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HubSpot HUBS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days

On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Important Biotech Catalysts For August 24, 2022 - EoD Summary. The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) in adult patients. BioMarin shares traded as high as 2.28 percent, in a range of $91.39 to $93.68 on day volume of 648.08 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $92.90. The company shares traded at $94.84, up 2.09 percent in the after-hours trading session.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Relay Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed

Relay Therapeutics RLAY brought in sales totaling $365 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.76%, resulting in a loss of $76.79 million. Relay Therapeutics collected $419 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $62.05 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu DEX Trading Volume Crashes 89% In Year

Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD decentralized exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap, has seen its trading volume decline by over $1.5 billion since it first launched last year. What Happened: Data from Dune Analytics shows ShibaSwap’s monthly trading volume for July was 311 million, an 80% decline from the $1.85.billion it recorded in July 2021.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Analyzing Citi Trends's Short Interest

Citi Trends's (NASDAQ:CTRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.82 million shares sold short, which is 22.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wayfair Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

