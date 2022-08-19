Read full article on original website
Neighborhood Improvement Project Seeks Volunteers for This Month’s Project
A Jacksonville volunteer project aimed at helping to clean up neighborhoods has been a big success this summer season as another project is set for this upcoming weekend. The Jacksonville Neighborhood Improvement Project is again being held this Saturday. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel says this time around, volunteers will be meeting on Hardin Avenue to give a fellow neighbor a helping hand.
ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield. Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Wednesday Sports
Last night, Jacksonville opened at home against Glenwood. The Crimsons won in an exciting three set match, losing game one 25-17, and winning the next two 26-24, 25-21. Elsewhere, Routt fell to Brown County 25-22, 25-12, Triopia beat Pleasant Hill in two sets, South County was stopped by Lutheran, Porta/AC downed Lewistown, Pittsfield was downed by Southeastern, Griggsville Perry was beaten by Mendon Unity, Liberty held off Rushville, Beardstown lost to North Mac, and Pleasant Plains stopped Decatur St Teresa.
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
VB Season begins
High School volleyball started last night. South County fell to Williamsville, Greenfield/Northwestern beat Mount Olive but lost to Alton Marquette and Jersey at Roxana, North Greene lost to Bunker Hill in three, Camp Point stopped Brown County in two games, and Beardstown lost to Canton in three. Tonight, we have...
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing a similar outfit to the one in the photos of this article. The shirt he was wearing […]
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate
A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
South Jacksonville Updating Non-Union Employee Manual, Job Descriptions
The Village of South Jacksonville is taking care of a long standing problem with job descriptions and employee policies. Village President Dick Samples presented the Board of Trustees with a number of suggested amendments, suggestions, and additions to the village’s employee policy manual during Committee of the Whole session on August 18th.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
