wlds.com

Neighborhood Improvement Project Seeks Volunteers for This Month’s Project

A Jacksonville volunteer project aimed at helping to clean up neighborhoods has been a big success this summer season as another project is set for this upcoming weekend. The Jacksonville Neighborhood Improvement Project is again being held this Saturday. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel says this time around, volunteers will be meeting on Hardin Avenue to give a fellow neighbor a helping hand.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield.  Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Wednesday Sports

Last night, Jacksonville opened at home against Glenwood. The Crimsons won in an exciting three set match, losing game one 25-17, and winning the next two 26-24, 25-21. Elsewhere, Routt fell to Brown County 25-22, 25-12, Triopia beat Pleasant Hill in two sets, South County was stopped by Lutheran, Porta/AC downed Lewistown, Pittsfield was downed by Southeastern, Griggsville Perry was beaten by Mendon Unity, Liberty held off Rushville, Beardstown lost to North Mac, and Pleasant Plains stopped Decatur St Teresa.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

VB Season begins

High School volleyball started last night. South County fell to Williamsville, Greenfield/Northwestern beat Mount Olive but lost to Alton Marquette and Jersey at Roxana, North Greene lost to Bunker Hill in three, Camp Point stopped Brown County in two games, and Beardstown lost to Canton in three. Tonight, we have...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week

ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing a similar outfit to the one in the photos of this article. The shirt he was wearing […]
FOREST PARK, IL
97ZOK

Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections

Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Springfield Police Chief updates City Council

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

1 injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville Updating Non-Union Employee Manual, Job Descriptions

The Village of South Jacksonville is taking care of a long standing problem with job descriptions and employee policies. Village President Dick Samples presented the Board of Trustees with a number of suggested amendments, suggestions, and additions to the village’s employee policy manual during Committee of the Whole session on August 18th.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

