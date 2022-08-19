ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Debra Holdgraf-Baker
5d ago

Its getting too crowded. too many people not enough resources. I love in Rockwall County. Traffic is horrendous.

6
Jerry Palmer
4d ago

I moved there 3 year's ago and it was great. There is a population boom going on now in that area and they're in the process of building a billion dollar resort. Traffic has become a nightmare!. This quality if life in that area cannot support all of the new development there. But still I love it there but during high volume traffic time don't expect to get nowhere fast.

2
 

City
Rockwall, TX
City
Lakeside, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
Rockwall, TX
Government
Rockwall, TX
Lifestyle
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Local Profile

Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider

Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
