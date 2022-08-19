Read full article on original website
Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
2 Roanoke firefighters participated in a swift water training
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Capt. Todd Reighley and Firefighter Pierce recently attended swift water rescue training according to the Roanoke FireEMs Department. This training was focused on rescuing vehicles in the water.
Roanoke Zaxby's to reopen it's location near airport under new management
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant, known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings, and legendary Zax Sauce, is reopening its 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant is reopening under new owners and operators Kevin, Ryan, and Malcom Schweiker of Z Chicken, LLC, and will...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winners announced!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big day for us here at ABC 13!. On Wednesday, ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Thomas Jameson of Forest, Virginia - $10,000 gift card courtesy of Bank of the James. Rebecca...
20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
Happiness is Helping the Kids of St. Jude
It’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day! From the laying of the floorboards, installing cabinets and custom counters, the finishing touches are finally done! The giveaways start at 5pm on ABC13 and the home reveal will be at 6pm! Here’s a little behind the scenes with Kitchen Crafters of VA.
Longtime 'Antique Roadshow' host brings 'Wheel of Fortune Live' to Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — If you've ever wanted to spin the "Wheel of Fortune" and buy a vowel, you're in luck!. The "Wheel of Fortune Live" traveling show will becoming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke on September 21st, at 7:30pm, and will be hosted by experienced game show host Mark L. Walberg.
Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County Labor Day Weekend
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A live rodeo is coming to Nelson County this Labor Day weekend. The Rockfish Rodeo is a new event in the county. The event is presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service. Professional bull riders and bucking bulls from...
Twin River Outfitters worked with volunteers to clean up tires in James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan worked with volunteers to clean up the James river. They worked to help remove tires. Botetourt County provided a dumpster to remove the tires. There were one hundred and sixty tires pulled from the river in Botetourt County...
South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
Danville Police Department is holding their 2nd annual Youth Engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department will host its 2nd annual Youth Engagement, Talent Show. This show is on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at the new police department headquarters. The headquarters is at 1 Community Way, Danville in the Multipurpose Room.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open bakery in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new sweet spot is coming to Hill City. Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, will be opening soon in Lynchburg. According to their website, the new location will be located at 19399 Forest Road, Suite 4, near Starbucks. "Let us sweeten...
Andy Chang's closing at end of the month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg restaurant is shutting its doors for good this month. Andy Chang's China Grill on Gristmill Drive is closing on Aug. 28. Jenny Wong, manager of the restaurant, said they've been serving the community for over eight years, since April of 2014. However, with...
Water restored at apartment complex after bill goes unpaid for two months
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The water was turned back on at the Woodside Village Apartments in Danville after being shut off for hours but it was no easy task. "It's overwhelming because if it's not one thing it is another," said resident Dasia McCorkle. A call went out to...
Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
Watch out for this jewelry selling scam!
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're in a parking lot, gas station or truck stop in the Rockbridge County area, be aware of a scam from people trying to sell jewelry. The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of incoming reports of individuals participating in the scam.
James Reagan relieved his truck is back, but now the hard work begins restoring it
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — James Reagan Jr. said he was finally able to sleep last night, now that his family's stolen truck has been returned to him. Reagan's truck was stolen on August 18 from his garage. He was able to work with the police and find the...
Missing 12-year-old Alleghany Co. boy found: Sheriff
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's office was asking for help locating 12-year-old Bradley "Joe" McGuire. On Wednesday morning, it was announced he is found and safe. "Thank you for everyone's help and assistance," The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office and...
Roanoke FireEMS working to determine cause Wells Avenue NW fire causing $80,000 in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire on Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. This fire happened on the 200 block of Wells Avenue NW. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the eves of a home and flames in a second-floor window. The primary...
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
