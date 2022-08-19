ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke Zaxby's to reopen it's location near airport under new management

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant, known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings, and legendary Zax Sauce, is reopening its 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant is reopening under new owners and operators Kevin, Ryan, and Malcom Schweiker of Z Chicken, LLC, and will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winners announced!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big day for us here at ABC 13!. On Wednesday, ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Thomas Jameson of Forest, Virginia - $10,000 gift card courtesy of Bank of the James. Rebecca...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Happiness is Helping the Kids of St. Jude

It’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day! From the laying of the floorboards, installing cabinets and custom counters, the finishing touches are finally done! The giveaways start at 5pm on ABC13 and the home reveal will be at 6pm! Here’s a little behind the scenes with Kitchen Crafters of VA.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Nothing Bundt Cakes to open bakery in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new sweet spot is coming to Hill City. Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, will be opening soon in Lynchburg. According to their website, the new location will be located at 19399 Forest Road, Suite 4, near Starbucks. "Let us sweeten...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Andy Chang's closing at end of the month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg restaurant is shutting its doors for good this month. Andy Chang's China Grill on Gristmill Drive is closing on Aug. 28. Jenny Wong, manager of the restaurant, said they've been serving the community for over eight years, since April of 2014. However, with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Watch out for this jewelry selling scam!

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're in a parking lot, gas station or truck stop in the Rockbridge County area, be aware of a scam from people trying to sell jewelry. The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of incoming reports of individuals participating in the scam.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Missing 12-year-old Alleghany Co. boy found: Sheriff

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's office was asking for help locating 12-year-old Bradley "Joe" McGuire. On Wednesday morning, it was announced he is found and safe. "Thank you for everyone's help and assistance," The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office and...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
DANVILLE, VA

