wtaw.com
Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business
A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire. According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen. The statement goes on to say no one was...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
KBTX.com
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local water park says he saw something this summer he’s never seen before at his place. Adults seeking a day of fun in the sun without their kids are now traveling across the country just to visit The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, and the unexpected spike in out-of-town guests is also catching the attention of city tourism officials.
53-year-old Wenjun Li Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Brazos County (Brazos County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving 4 vehicles on Highway 6. The incident took place near Farm-to-Market 2154. The preliminary investigation drew the following findings – a little after 3 PM on Monday, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, and [..]
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
3 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Collision In Austin County (Austin, TX)
Officials from the Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 PM on Saturday night. The incident is reported to have taken place on Elroy Road, off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Navasota Examiner
One air-lifted, six injured in rollover
A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed wildlife rehabilitator
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the Bryan-College Station area there is only one state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator who takes in injured wildlife and she’s a 20-year-old student at Texas A&M University. Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the...
fox44news.com
College Station Fire crew rescues stranded dog
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station Fire crew member helped his new furry friend with his dog paddling. College Station Fire Department crew members responded to a call with an unlikely patient. Apollo the Pitbull recently fell into the water at a local dog park. Apollo’s owners said he is not a good swimmer and is afraid of water.
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23
School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew…
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
mocomotive.com
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, TX -- Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway....
KBTX.com
City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
