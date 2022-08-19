Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan sent video to WXXV relating to a downed powerline on Vidalia Road. Here’s what he had to say. “Tuesday afternoon Harrison County Fire Rescue as well as Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an accident on Vidalia Road that powerlines had been pulled down. On the initial ride, found an 18-wheeler had actually pulled down powerlines and poles along Vidalia Road at the railroad track. Of course, the road had to be shut down for the public safety and we also shut down the railroad crossing and railroad tracks so no train could come through.”

22 HOURS AGO