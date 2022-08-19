ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wxxv25.com

Armed robbery suspects made initial appearances in Jackson County Court

Four suspects in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend in Jackson County were in court today for their initial appearances. County Court Judge Mark Watts set bonds for the three adults and a juvenile charged as an adult. The four suspects are accused of robbing people at gunpoint at the Motel 6 in St. Martin on Monday night. They were arrested in Ocean Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis man charged in Waveland commercial burglaries

A Bay St. Louis man has been charged in a pair of commercial burglaries in Waveland. 33-year-old Gabriel Singleton is charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He is being held at the Hancock County jail on $10,000 bond. He also is on a hold without bond for MDOC. Waveland...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Four suspects charged with armed robbery in Jackson County

Four suspects, including a 16-year-old, are in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, charged with armed robbery. Around 9:30 Monday night, August 22nd, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Motel 6 near Ocean Springs exit 50. Sheriff Mike Ezell says several people reported...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies woman in Biloxi officer-involved shooting

A woman has died as a result of her injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi on Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died in surgery about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Merit Health. She had been shot multiple times, Switzer said. An autopsy...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

MBI Investigating officer involved shooting in Biloxi

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting involving Biloxi Police Department that occurred around 9 P.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022, near 330 Benachi Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation,...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Juveniles arrested in Long Beach for car burglary

Long Beach Police arrested two teenagers, charging both with one count of burglary of a car. Witnesses called police after seeing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. Officers located the suspects and arrested them last Friday. A third suspect was identified as well.
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Wrong-way Hwy 63 crash kills two south of George County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night. It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Juvenile charged in Pass Christian arson case

A juvenile has been arrested in an arson case that began in mid-July. Pass Christian Fire Department said the investigation began with a break-in on July 13 of a home on Second Street. Police put the house on extra patrol as a precaution. The next night, officers on patrol found...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd. The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old Curtis Levell Price, also of Pascagoula. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight

Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Downed powerline on Vidalia Road in Harrison County

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan sent video to WXXV relating to a downed powerline on Vidalia Road. Here’s what he had to say. “Tuesday afternoon Harrison County Fire Rescue as well as Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an accident on Vidalia Road that powerlines had been pulled down. On the initial ride, found an 18-wheeler had actually pulled down powerlines and poles along Vidalia Road at the railroad track. Of course, the road had to be shut down for the public safety and we also shut down the railroad crossing and railroad tracks so no train could come through.”
WLOX

FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued. Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
PRICHARD, AL
wxxv25.com

Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine closing overnight

Heads up for drivers in Gulfport! The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine Road will be closed tonight, starting at 9. The bridge will be closed through the overnight hours and then reopen at 4 tomorrow morning. You’ll need to take a detour if you plan to travel that way after...
GULFPORT, MS
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL

