Bradley, IL

hoiabc.com

Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plainfield man ticketed for damaging power lines with construction vehicle

A Plainfield man has a few tickets for allegedly damaging several power lines with a large construction vehicle and then leaving the area. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it identified 58-year-old Michael McManus as the driver of the construction vehicle. He was ticketed for leaving the scene along with a few other citations. Police say it happened in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township just after eleven Tuesday morning.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway

An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL
hoiabc.com

Child believed to have minor injuries after being hit by car in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 9-year-old is believed to have minor injuries after being struck while crossing a street. Normal Police spokesperson Brad Park says the student was crossing the street with a crossing guard present. Park confirms speed was not an issue in the crash which is being...
NORMAL, IL
WGN News

Rules of the road for stopping for IL school buses

CHICAGO – Now that the back-to-school season has shifted into full gear, school buses are once again sharing roads across the area with motorists. While cars and school buses have coexhisted on the roads for years, the relationship between the two can sometimes get strained due to impatience or unawareness on behalf of motorists. School […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man killed in Elburn crash

A Montgomery man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Elburn on Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as 45-year-old Marcus Jones of Montgomery. Police say it happened at around 7:15 Monday morning. Police say a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Isaiah Jadzak, of Maple Park, was heading...
ELBURN, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 3 people wounded Tuesday in Peoria shooting

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Drunken Driver Plows Into Ottawa High School

Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
OTTAWA, IL
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the let as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
LOCKPORT, IL
hoiabc.com

$2M bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in Peoria’s Taft Homes Public Housing Project on July 4th made his first court appearance Wednesday. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder for Scott’s death. The Probable Cause Statement alleges Pickett was visibly...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Green investment coming to golf learning center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A $4 million state grant is going to the Peoria Park District to create a green investment - in golf. Golf has taken on new popularity after the pandemic, but the money isn’t all going to a traditional golf course experience. The investment will...
PEORIA, IL

