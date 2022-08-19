Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.
Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Programs Manager. Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops. Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.
kinyradio.com
Juneau playwrite awarded the 2022 Marie Darlin Prize
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau playwright and retired family medicine doctor, Maureen Longworth, has been awarded the 2022 Marie Darlin Prize. The $5000 Marie Darlin Prize is administered through the Juneau-Douglas City Museum and is awarded annually to an individual or collaboration whose work, through a combination of vision and shared sense of community, expresses a regional commitment to women’s rights, social history, or community advocacy.
kinyradio.com
CCFR stays busy with trio of fires over the course of 2 days
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue dealt with a trio of fires over the past 24 hours, including one at an elementary school. According to Fire Marshal Dan Jager the three fires were spread Tuesday and Wednesday this week. On Tuesday, at approximately 11:50 a.m., CCFR responded to...
kinyradio.com
Raising of the Xa'Kooch Kootéeya at the Inian Islands set for early September
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, and in collaboration with the Hoonah community, Tidelines Institute will raise and dedicate the Xa’Kooch Kootéeyaa at its campus at the Inian Islands. The kootéeyaa tells a prominent Tlingit story of the Battle of the Inian Islands, that of the...
kinyradio.com
CBJ tourism manager 'excited' to see waterfront property plan unfold
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. With the donation, the company will receive preferential berthing rights at the pier once development is complete. News of the North spoke with...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Donates Alaska Land in for New Pier Development
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau, Alaska to the native-owned Huna Totem Corporation, according to a press release. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem will lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on...
ktoo.org
One of Juneau’s most-sighted whales has a new calf, and it’s a bit too bold
A humpback calf appears to be okay after an encounter with a tour boat in near Juneau that left some of the whale’s skin on the boat’s hull. “The whale certainly felt that contact,” said Suzie Teerlink of NOAA’s Whale Sense program. “Probably didn’t feel good.”
kinyradio.com
CBJ releases FAQ on new city hall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the proposed construction of a New City Hall facility is now available online on the city's website. Voters will be asked this fall to decide on a $35 million bond to design and construct a New City Hall on...
kinyradio.com
Tlingit & Haida Public Safety hires husband, wife to be VPSOs in Angoon
Angoon, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Angoon will soon have a pair of Village Public Safety Officers serving its residents. VPSOs John Jordan and Emily McArdle are a husband and wife team set to serve in Anggon starting September. Tlingit and Haida Public Safety Director Jason Wilson spoke to...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-23 AM
Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting an officer. Work is ongoing on the new city bus transit center in the Juneau valley. City Manager Rorie Watt spoke about Dock electrification for use by cruise ships. The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors...
kinyradio.com
Family Promise's BBQ Birthday Party
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sunday evening at Sandy Beach was Family Promise's celebration of its fifth anniversary. The BBQ dinner took place from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. 450 free BBQ pork meals were available to the community. The live auction began at 5:00 pm. Above: The live auction. Below:...
kinyradio.com
City-wide power outage resolved quickly by AEL&P
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Early Sunday at 12:15 am, the power went out for all of Juneau. The power outage affected Auke Bay, Mendenhall Valley, Lemon Creek, Downtown, and Douglas Island. AEL&P posted updates on their Facebook page. At 12:28 am, AEL&P determined the issue originated near Snettisham. By 1:20...
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska administration rejects faculty’s latest contract proposal
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - University of Alaska administration did not accept the latest proposed contract from its faculty union during a federal mediation session on Monday. Instead, it responded with another offer, which is confidential. University associate vice president of public affairs Robbie Graham, speaking on behalf of the...
kinyradio.com
Report: Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau’s downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for...
kinyradio.com
Planning commission directs CDD to work with Glory Hall on permit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has reversed a denial of a conditional use permit for the former homeless shelter in downtown. On Tuesday night, the commission directed the CBJ Community Development Department to work with the Glory Hall to obtain a...
kinyradio.com
Deputy Engineering Director: Federal grant 'foundational' to building out Juneau's electric bus infrastructure
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In reaction to the recent announcement that federal funding aimed at expanding electric bussing is coming to Juneau, the city's Deputy Engineering Director said it will be foundational as the city seeks to acquire more electric busses. The City of Juneau will receive $2,264,000 from the...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Planning Commission to discuss conditional use permit for JYS property
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning Commission will take up a conditional use permit modification for Juneau Youth Services on Tuesday night. The meeting will be held in Assembly chambers at City Hall starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom. The...
kinyradio.com
Watt speaks on staffing struggles at CBJ
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. Watt spoke about it while he was a guest on Action Line on Friday. "Staffing is tough," he said "We've got probably more job openings...
kinyradio.com
Helping Hands Foodbank talks ways to donate at community food-drive
Crystal Johnston wears a costume from Balloons by Night Moods to grab passerby's attention. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday afternoon, Balloons by Night Moods and Helping Hands Foodbank organized a food drive. The food drive was from noon to 4:00 pm. The community was...
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
