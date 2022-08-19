ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
RIPLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

One person taken to the hospital after downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a wreck in downtown Charleston. The two-vehicle wreck happened 9:45 a.m. Monday at Quarrier and Morris streets. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The injuries were believed to be minor.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington man sentenced to prison for role in multi-state drug trafficking organization

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking operation. Marvin Jerome Calvin, 41, of Huntington was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release time for trafficking illegal drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 37): Wirt County

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wirt County Tigers were knocking on the door of Class A postseason play last year. This season, the orange and black wants to be part of a sweet 16 playoff field. It’s year three of Jason Hickman’s second run as Wirt County’s head coach....
ELIZABETH, WV

