wchstv.com
Justice: Complexities will make flood mitigation changes take 'longer than any of us want'
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said parts of Kanawha County that saw severe flooding last week were lucky to not have fatalities and vowed to help explore changes for the future. The governor and county leaders held a news conference Tuesday following a tour...
wchstv.com
Thirteen-year-old girl in Nicholas County dies of COVID-19-related causes, DHHR says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 13-year-old girl in Nicholas County was among the 17 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in...
wchstv.com
Multimillion-dollar sports complex proposed for property at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A multimillion-dollar project would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and adjacent parking garage into a sports complex with an aquatic center, a rock-climbing wall, exercise gyms and a main gymnasium. Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners announced the proposed...
wchstv.com
POLL: Weigh in with your opinion about the future use of Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a year after the Charleston Town Center was purchased by the Hull Property Group, many residents have wondered what will happen to the struggling shopping complex. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on what you would like to see the future hold for the...
wchstv.com
Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
wchstv.com
News conference planned to announce joint venture of city of Charleston, Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners are planning a news conference Wednesday to announce what they describe as the largest financial joint venture they have joined forces on in recent memory. Eyewitness News has learned it will affect property at the Charleston Town Center....
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
wchstv.com
Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
wchstv.com
Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
wchstv.com
W.Va. AG gives state opioid litigation update, says suit filed against Kroger Pharmacy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gave us an update on the state's opioid litigation. He announced on Wednesday that his office has filed a new lawsuit out of Putnam County against Kroger Pharmacy after work to obtain documents without cooperation. The attorney general also...
wchstv.com
Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
wchstv.com
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County found safe, sheriff's office said
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:48 p.m. 8/23/22. A woman who had been reported missing in Raleigh County has been found safe, the sheriff's office said. Michelle Elizabeth Kelly has been located, according to a post Tuesday on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ORIGINAL STORY. The...
wchstv.com
WVDOH shares photos of washed out roadway, issues reminder to not drive through high water
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews recently repaired a Kanawha County road that was washed out by flooding and said the roadway is a reminder to not drive through flood water. The West Virginia Division of Highways said part of Kellys Creek Road near Sissonville was washed away Wednesday,...
wchstv.com
Detectives: Body found in freezer in Cross Lanes after well-being check made
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators have released new information about a body that was found on Friday in Cross Lanes. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the body was found in a freezer after a well-being check at a home in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.
wchstv.com
One person taken to the hospital after downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a wreck in downtown Charleston. The two-vehicle wreck happened 9:45 a.m. Monday at Quarrier and Morris streets. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The injuries were believed to be minor.
wchstv.com
Police search for suspects after two-county pursuit that reached speeds up to 105 mph
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police were continuing to search Wednesday morning for suspects after a two-county chase in which speeds reached up to 105 mph. Dispatchers said the pursuit started in Cabell County. One driver pulled off at the Hurricane exit on Interstate 64 and ran on foot...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Couple charged in Fayette after 15 dogs found living in deplorable conditions
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies said a couple faces charges after 15 dogs were found inside and outside of a home living in deplorable conditions with no food or water. Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese were charged with 15 counts of...
wchstv.com
Huntington man sentenced to prison for role in multi-state drug trafficking organization
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking operation. Marvin Jerome Calvin, 41, of Huntington was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release time for trafficking illegal drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
wchstv.com
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 37): Wirt County
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wirt County Tigers were knocking on the door of Class A postseason play last year. This season, the orange and black wants to be part of a sweet 16 playoff field. It’s year three of Jason Hickman’s second run as Wirt County’s head coach....
