Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo
It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report
LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Comedy unfolds after Billy Horschel slams wedge into golf bag
When it comes to Billy Horschel, he is absolutely not afraid to display his emotions on the golf course or offer his opinion. On more than one occasion, the PGA Tour pro has had to apologise as his temper has gotten the better of him. Who can forget his regret...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What do you do if someone runs over your ball in a golf cart?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a junior event, one of my competitors hit his tee shot in the rough, where an unsuspecting grandmother/spectator ran over it with her golf cart, causing the ball to be severely embedded. We elected to give him a free drop, concluding that the embedded ball rule applied. Afterward, though, we wondered if we should have proceeded using the outside agency rule instead. Did we apply the right rule? —Ryan O’Rourke, West Bloomfield, Mich.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
‘I didn’t really think it through’ – Pat Perez explains decision to drop out of LIV Golfers’ lawsuit against PGA Tour
Earlier this month, 11 ex-PGA Tour players now playing on the LIV series, issued an ‘antitrust’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour, citing, “The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
Golf Digest
14-year-old Canadian golfer makes two holes-in-one during the same round of her club championship
Most golfers spend their entire lives waiting for a hole-in-one. They beg and curse and pray. They lean. They lurch. They crumple to their knees as opportunity after opportunity comes up short, or long, or just inches off line. But not Adele Sanford. This weekend, the Alberta native made not one but TWO hole in ones during a single round at the Canmore Golf and Curling Club’s club championship ... at the age of 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GolfWRX
US Amateur winner explains reasons for slow play following stinging criticism
When Sam Bennett won last weekend’s U.S. Amateur, he did it the hard way. Website USGA.org report that “Bennett could have joined the play-for-pay ranks in June after finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships, thanks to a final-round 64, and tying for 49th in the U.S. Open. But this past spring, he removed his name from PGA Tour University, a ranking system that awards the top five collegiate seniors spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
PGA Tour 'lifer' Davis Love III finds his voice in LIV Golf controversy: ‘I’m just getting started’
Davis Love III is on the go. He’s more than 45 minutes into a phone interview with yours truly when he says he needs to drop me to hop on a podcast. Already in the past week, he’s made appearances on the Fire Pit Collective and No Laying Up. Now who, I ask?
BBC
Rory McIlroy says players considering LIV switch must be 'completely informed'
Rory McIlroy says golfers considering leaving the PGA Tour in order to join LIV Golf must be "completely informed" over what they are leaving behind. The Tour announced on Wednesday that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of the breakaway league. There has been continued...
Golf.com
Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why
When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
Golf.com
‘Brutally difficult’: Trevor Immelman talks Presidents Cup headaches caused by LIV Golf
Trevor Immelman has spent years planning for next month’s Presidents Cup — the uniforms, the accommodations, the team-building, deciding on assistant captains — yet he never expected to have so many unanswered questions regarding who will actually be on his team. The arrival of LIV Golf and...
Golf Digest
Which backswing is for you? Match your body and grip
LOOK AT TONY FINAU’S SWING—and Xander Schauffele’s, Brooks Koepka’s, Rory McIlroy’s and Jon Rahm’s—and two things should immediately strike you. First, they’re all tremendous ball-strikers and great players. Second, they all have noticeably different backswings in terms of length and path. So if you were looking for an “ideal” backswing to copy from these examples, which one should you pick? And does that mean all the other tour players are doing it wrong?
Golf.com
Here’s what we know about Tiger and Rory’s new virtual golf league, the TGL
Move over TPC Scottsdale, there’s a new golf stadium in town. Immediately after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s announcement of a massive overhaul of the PGA Tour’s schedule and structure on Wednesday at the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy stepped to the podium with an announcement of his own.
Golf.com
Pros who missed Tour Championship still get these huge FedEx Cup bonuses
There’s some crazy money being thrown around at the Tour Championship this week, with $18 million going to the FedEx Cup champion, $6.5 million to the runner-up and, well, you get the picture — there’s lots of money to be had. But although the players who qualified...
golfmagic.com
Asian Tour CEO pledges support for LIV Golf Tour to get world ranking points
Asian Tour CEO and commissioner Cho Minn Thant confirmed that the LIV Golf Tour is still in pursuit of world ranking points which it wants for its 2023 schedule. Speaking at the conclusion of the International Series Korea event on a tour which has now become a feeder to the LIV Golf Series, Cho revealed the Asian Tour has nominated the new league to meet a requirement to achieve ranking points.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Marci Canha, the Phenomenal Wife of Mets Pro Mark Canha
Mark Canha is having an eventful season since signing with the New York Mets in 2021. Meanwhile, his other half has been attracting attention, too. Although Mark Canha’s wife, Marci Canha, has a limited social media presence, she does grace the outfielder’s Instagram among food posts from time to time. And she also occasionally stirs up her husband’s fans in Twitterverse, from celebrating their move to New York to correcting the pronunciation of their last name and even advocating for social justice alongside her husband. Either way, Mets Nation can’t get enough of this WAG and want to know more about her background. We reveal more about Mark Canha’s amazing wife in this Marci Canha wiki.
Comments / 4