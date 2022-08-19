Read full article on original website
Ask the Trooper: Brake Safety Week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Brake Safety Week. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The...
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
Report: Louisiana students ranked mid-pack nationally in study on student loan debt
(The Center Square) — Louisiana students rank in the middle of the pack nationally in a new study on student debt released Wednesday. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed student loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 11 metrics graded on a 100-point scale.
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban. The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was...
Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project
NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here. At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney...
Drought killed cotton crop in Texas; in wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark revival
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
Is Louisiana in an economic downturn? Job losses could reach 2,400 over next year, economist says
LAFAYETTE, La. - About 2,400 jobs could be lost in Louisiana over the next 12 months as the national economy is on the verge of a downturn. While the U.S. gross domestic product declined for a second consecutive quarter due to continued inflation, the state’s economic outlook remains less than favorable over the next four quarters, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Rick Rowe’s Cowboy Country trip featuring Jackson Lake Lodge & Jenny Lake
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK - The trip of a lifetime continues to KTBS 3's Rick Rowe. He's traveling American Cowboy Country with Collette. Among his stops, Jackson Lake Lodge in the Grand Teton National Park and Jenny Lake.
