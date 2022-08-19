ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Brake Safety Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Brake Safety Week. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The...
KTBS

BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
KTBS

Is Louisiana in an economic downturn? Job losses could reach 2,400 over next year, economist says

LAFAYETTE, La. - About 2,400 jobs could be lost in Louisiana over the next 12 months as the national economy is on the verge of a downturn. While the U.S. gross domestic product declined for a second consecutive quarter due to continued inflation, the state’s economic outlook remains less than favorable over the next four quarters, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
