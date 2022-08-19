Read full article on original website
Military Trail shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after fatal crash
Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning. Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says your alternate routes are Kirk Rd. and Haverhill Rd.
WPBF News 25
Driver dies after speeding while intoxicated, crashing at intersection
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is dead after speeding while driving intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County. Deputies reported that 28-year-old Olivia Maly, of Boca Raton, was driving a Dodge Challenger while intoxicated on South Military Trail at 1:53 a.m. at a high rate of speed.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police to Launch High Visibility Enforcement to Protect Pedestrians and Bicyclists
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department will conduct High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) from this Friday, August 26, through May 12 next year to protect the safety of most vulnerable road users, pedestrians and bicyclists. Saint Lucie County ranks in the top 25 counties in...
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
cbs12.com
PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WPBF News 25
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead
LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
New details released about Deerfield Beach crash that killed 18-year-old
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday about a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that left an 18-year-old man dead. The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Denis...
treasurecoast.com
Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody
Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department responded to reports of numerous auto-burglaries at approximately 0500 hours this morning. A vehicle pursuit ensued as a result of the investigation and the suspect vehicle crashed in the 900 block of 5th St SW. All four suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community at this time.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
Boca Raton’s Olivia Maly Dead In Crash, Cops Say Impaired By Alcohol Or Drugs
We’ve Reported On Her DUI Arrests Before. Booked At Least Seven Times Since 2017. Now Dead. Alcohol/Drugs A Factor According To PBSO. Maly Not Wearing Seatbelt As She Slams Into Car, Pole, Flips. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman whose previous […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
Gas below $3 per gallon at some Palm Beach County gas stations
Gas was $2.99 per gallon at some gas stations in Palm Beach County on Tuesday. It's a sight that drivers haven't seen in quite a while.
WPBF News 25
How to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts
JUPITER, Fla. — With the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast, local experts say it's important to be more aware of your surroundings. "Parking it in an area that’s safe. A garage, a place where there are a lot of...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Officers rescue man threatening to jump from bridge, police say
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach police officers said they managed to stop a man threatening to jump off a bridge on Monday morning. The incident occurred at the Alma Lee Loy Bridge on 17th Street. Police say dispatchers received a call at around 10:30 a.m. about a man threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the top of the bridge.
Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.
Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
WPBF News 25
Palm Tran Connection making improvements after 33 catalytic converters stolen from paratransit buses
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After seeing 33 catalytic converters stolen from theirparatransit buses, Palm Tran Connection says more than half are back up and running. It's important to note, this will not impact the normal bus schedule. Paratransit buses are used to transport older and disabled residents throughout...
