Martin County, FL

Martin County, FL
Florida Traffic
Martin County, FL
cbs12.com

PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead

LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody

Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department responded to reports of numerous auto-burglaries at approximately 0500 hours this morning. A vehicle pursuit ensued as a result of the investigation and the suspect vehicle crashed in the 900 block of 5th St SW. All four suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community at this time.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Officers rescue man threatening to jump from bridge, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach police officers said they managed to stop a man threatening to jump off a bridge on Monday morning. The incident occurred at the Alma Lee Loy Bridge on 17th Street. Police say dispatchers received a call at around 10:30 a.m. about a man threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the top of the bridge.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

