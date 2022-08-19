Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department responded to reports of numerous auto-burglaries at approximately 0500 hours this morning. A vehicle pursuit ensued as a result of the investigation and the suspect vehicle crashed in the 900 block of 5th St SW. All four suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community at this time.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO